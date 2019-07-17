Contact Center Software Provider Intelligent Contacts Helping Clients Placing Legitimate Business Calls from Being Mistakenly Blocked by Carriers

PLANO, Texas, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Contacts, a leading provider of contact center software to the financial services and healthcare industries, soothed concerns from its clients that the FCC's recent ruling allowing telephone carriers to filter out suspected robocalls by default will mistakenly block important calls made to customers.

"This month's ruling could have a significant impact for some businesses, but I expect the impact for our clients will be minimal," said Intelligent Contacts CEO Jeff Mains. "We began working with our providers over a year ago to ensure every number we provide our clients has been properly renewed and registered. As phone carriers begin applying their call-blocking filters, we expect that our clients will be rewarded by our due diligence."

Business call centers require a large number of phone numbers, or DIDs, to operate, and some of those numbers may have been mistakenly marked as "spam" by carriers. With this ruling, those numbers could now be blocked by default and neither the business nor the customer would know it.

Most carriers have had some version of call filtering in place for years, but prior to the recent FCC ruling, this service was turned off by default.

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly voiced his concerns about giving carriers the authority to decide between "wanted" and "unwanted" calls.

"Giving carriers such vast discretion to decide which calls are unwanted could lead to wanted calls, containing highly-pertinent consumer information, being blocked."

NAFCU Vice President Carrie Hunt, whose organization joined nine other financial institutions urging the FCC to revisit the decision, expressed concerns "necessary and time-sensitive calls and texts would still be significantly delayed or prevented entirely as a result of this policy."

"Until caller ID authentication is in place, there is a risk legitimate calls will get blocked, so it's essential to follow best practices," said Mains. "Properly managing and registering DIDs isn't complicated, but it's a step some wholesalers don't bother to take, and many software providers don't know to ask."

"At Intelligent Contacts, we've been proactive and kept our clients ahead of the regulatory curve by only providing premium numbers and following a strict registration policy for over a year."

