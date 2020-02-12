Contact Center specialist CCT expands offerings with speech and authentication suite from industry expert, LumenVox

SAN DIEGO and FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LumenVox, a global leader in speech and authentication solutions, officially partners with CCT Solutions, Germany to advance speech technology and positively transform the customer experience. CCT Solutions will integrate LumenVox' solutions into their expanse of customer projects and market LumenVox as a featured solution partner.

CCT Solutions has been working for 20 years to streamline customer interactions, increase productivity and create deeper customer relationships for businesses across the globe. Like LumenVox, CCT solutions is comprised of a knowledgeable integration team as well as industry experts. CCT specializes in contact center & automation developments, featuring their very own ContactPro, which provides multiple components for omni-channel interactions. They primarily operate within Europe, offering professional support to world-renown Avaya in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Additionally, CCT has been developing a presence in the United States as well, serving industry giant, ConvergeOne.

Now CCT, as an official reseller of LumenVox, gives their customers direct access to the entire LumenVox speech and authentication portfolio. This includes LumenVox Automated Speech Recognizer, Text-to-Speech and Call Progress Analysis, as well as active, passive authentication and fraud detection. With these products CCT will provide end-to-end solutions along with holistic support, meeting any design, implementation or project management needs along the way. The partnership results in a seamless LumenVox integration to businesses with continuous, tailored support.

"CCT has demonstrated to us time and again that they are committed to crafting solutions that meet the highest standards of customer service. Their company has an impressive resume, with the ability to serve a myriad of industries," said Edward Miller, CEO of LumenVox. "With CCT's expertise and LumenVox' development of advanced solutions, I have no doubt that we will increase productivity and strengthen security for customers and businesses alike."

About CCT:

CCT Solutions provides comprehensive unified communications and contact center solutions for large and medium-sized companies. The company has many years of experience in contact center systems integration and expertise in meeting company-specific requirements (also by own application development) thus providing significantly increased value and efficiency in customer communication. CCT, with locations in the U.S., Germany and Switzerland, is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program and a selected participant in the DevConnect Select Product Program (SPP).

About LumenVox:

LumenVox transforms customer communication. We have been creating speech and authentication solutions for over 18 years and recently merged with industry expert VoiceTrust, which is based in Munich, Germany. Our flexible and cost-effective technology enables you to create effortless, secure self-service and customer-agent interactions. We provide a complete suite of speech and multifactor authentication technology to make customer relations faster, stronger and safer than ever before. Our expertise is extensive—we support a multitude of applications for voice and facial biometrics, inclusive of passive and active authentication for fraud detection. And we do it all by putting you and your customers first.

