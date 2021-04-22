Contact Centers with a Cloud Strategy Well Positioned to Offer Exceptional CX in a Post-pandemic Era

Cloud's ability to de-silo data from disparate sources is a vital advantage in the new marketplace, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hyperdigitalization caused by the pandemic has accelerated contact centers' cloud migrations, which were set in motion by end-of-life cycles of existing system platforms. The migration found added impetus with the implementation of novel workforce optimization (WFO) tools, redesigned agent desktops, the continual addition of new channels, richer integrations with third-party applications, and advanced analytics capabilities.

Frost & Sullivan's latest article, The Contact Centerʼs Journey to the Cloud: A Strategic Initiative with Hard Choices in 2021 , analyzes the drivers of contact center migration to the cloud and how it can help enhance customer experience (CX). It also highlights key ideas and practical advice for a seamless transition of business processes and apps from on-premise to the cloud.

To download the complimentary article, please visit: http://frost.ly/5k6

"Implementing a robust cloud strategy can help address several challenges, including disaster and continuity planning and system integration across disparate data silos," observed Michael DeSalles, Customer Experience (CX)| Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The solutions that will find the highest uptake will be those that address both current and future customer requirements."

"To unlock higher levels of customer experience and capability, contact centers need to reassess their business processes. The challenge is in choosing between a best-of-breed solution and a stack solution," noted David Funck | Chief Technology Officer at Aspect Software. "At Aspect, we offer both because the choice depends on the size and the needs of the enterprise customer."

Over the past five years, Frost & Sullivan research has uncovered a number of benefits of contact center cloud conversion, including:

Lower IT costs

OPEX (SaaS) model

Reallocating IT staff to core business needs

Reduced total cost of ownership (TCO)

Easy addition of applications and capabilities

Improving CX is a requisite competitive factor for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) organizations. Organizations with the means to adapt have quickly turned to cloud services for greater employee productivity and operational efficiencies. This has proved a winning move as cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions effectively bridge people across geographic distances.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

