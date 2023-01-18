DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Centre Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global contact centre software market.

This report focuses on contact centre software market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the contact centre software market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global contact center software market is expected to grow from $26.8 billion in 2021 to $31.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The contact center software market is expected to grow to $65.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.7%.

Major players in the contact center software market are Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ZTE Corporation, NEC Enterprise Solutions, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Talkdesk Inc, Ameyo, 8x8, Aspect Software, Unify Inc., Five9 Inc., Vocalcom SA, Enghouse Interactive Inc., and NICE Systems Ltd.

The contact center software market consists of sales of contact center software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used for optimizing operations and communicating with customers by real-time call monitoring, routing customer contacts to agents, analyzing, tracking, and reporting critical metrics through a centralized platform. The contact center software is a telecommunication system that helps in increasing the efficiency of a contact center by focusing on interactions between contact center agents and customers.

The main components of contact center software are software and services. The contact center software improves the efficiency of the contact center and contributes to its success. The type of contact center software services provided is professional services and managed services that are deployed as cloud-based and on-premise. The various end-users of contact center software are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, and government.

North America was the largest region in the contact center software market in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the contact center software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The contact center software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides contact center software market statistics, including contact center software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a contact center software market share, detailed contact center software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the contact center software industry. This contact center software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rapid growth in the adoption of the cloud-based contact center is significantly contributing to the growth of the contact center software market. The cloud-based contact center is hosted on an internet server through which all inbound and outbound customer communications are handled.

The growing adoption of the cloud-based contact center as they provide more scalability and flexibility than traditional contact centers is promoting the growth of the contact center software market. For instance, according to a survey conducted in 2020 by Cisco Systems Inc., a US-based networking hardware company, 62% of contact center decision-makers have shown their interest in implementing a cloud-based contact center in the next 18 months. Therefore, the rapid growth in the adoption of the cloud-based contact center is driving the growth of the contact center software market.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the contact center software market. Enterprises are integrating artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of contact center software. AI helps in analyzing customer behavior, providing customer insights, reducing the waiting time of customers, and estimating real-time future behavior of the customer.

The countries covered in the contact center software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

