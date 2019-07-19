Contact Information Update Investor Relations Department

MEXICO CITY, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. of C.V. ("City Express Hotels" or the "Company") (BMV: HCITY), announces the incorporation of Mr. Héctor Vázquez as deputy director of investor relations with a direct report to the Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Vázquez has extensive experience in the areas of analysis, investment management, corporate finance and execution of market transactions. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Vázquez worked as an Investment Associate at Carr Capital, a fund focused on Real Estate for the development and structuring of real estate projects in Mexico and the United States. Prior to that, he was a Senior Capital Market Analyst at Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, where he covered a variety of sectors focused on small and medium companies, including sectors such as Hospitality, Real Estate, Construction and Services, among others.

Hoteles City Express is considered the leading and fastest-growing limited-service hotel chain in Mexico in terms of number of hotels, number of rooms, geographic presence, market share and revenues. Founded in 2002, Hoteles City Express specializes in offering high-quality, comfortable and safe lodging at affordable prices via a limited-service hotel chain geared mainly towards domestic business travelers. With 152 hotels in operation located throughout Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Chile, Hoteles City Express operates five distinct brands: City Express, City Express Plus, City Express Suites, City Express Junior and City Centro to serve different segments of its target market. In June 2013, Hoteles City Express completed its IPO and began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCITY"; furthermore, on October 8, 2014, Hoteles City Express completed a follow on with the aim of accelerating its growth in new hotels in coming years.

