CONTACT: INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Quantum Biopharma Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - QNTM

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Quantum Biopharma Ltd. ("Quantum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QNTM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Quantum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 23, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

A complaint has been filed alleging that CIBC World Markets, Inc., CIBC World Markets Corp., The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, RBC Dominion Securities, Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, and Royal Bank of Canada (collectively, the "Defendants") repeatedly entered thousands of spoofed sell orders designed to create the false impression in the market that Quantum's stock price was falling. These manipulative orders were calculated to (and successfully did) deceive or induce other investors to sell their holdings at artificially low prices. After driving the market price down, Defendants purchased shares at these artificially depressed levels and positioned themselves to profit. Meanwhile, other Quantum investors were baited into selling their shares at artificially depressed prices.

