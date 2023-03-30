Contact Lens Solutions Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increased preference for contact lenses over spectacles - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contact lens solutions market size is estimated to increase by USD 398.57 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period. The growing preference for contact lenses over spectacles is a major factor that will fuel the contact lens solution market growth during the forecast period. The benefits of using contact lenses over regular eyeglasses have led to a steady rise in the demand for contact lenses in the past few years. Contact lenses provide better all-around vision than glasses, allowing for clear peripheral vision. They eliminate glare and are known to be more comfortable to wear and carry than glasses. Contact lenses enhance aesthetic appeal, which has increased its preference. Furthermore, the development of progressive contact lenses has increased the growth potential of the market. Discover some insights on forecast market data before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contact Lens Solutions Market

Contact Lens Solutions Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (retail stores and online stores) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the retail stores segment will be significant for the contact lens solutions market growth during the forecast period. Some of the top players, such as The Cooper Companies, Menicon, Novartis, and Valeant, have been selling mainstream products such as contact lens solutions through retail stores. They create awareness about the products on online platforms. Retail stores provide the advantage of showcasing a broad range of contact lens solutions in a dedicated section of the store. They also allow individual buyers to compare the attributes of different brands.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global contact lens solutions market.

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the global contact lens solutions market growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for contact lens solutions in the region. The growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as the high consumption and high production rate of a broad range of contact lenses and solutions.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities - Download a Sample Report

Contact lens solutions market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global contact lens solutions market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer contact lens solutions in the market are Bausch Health Co Inc, CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC, Eye Care Solutions, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oculus Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Palmist Healthcare Pvt Ltd and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Bausch Health Co Inc. - The company offers contact lens solution under the brand Clear Care Plus Solutions, which help in cleaning and disinfecting lenses.

The company offers contact lens solution under the brand Clear Care Plus Solutions, which help in cleaning and disinfecting lenses. CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC - The company offers BioTrue eye solution, which has pH balanced to match healthy tears and 20-hour moisture retention, under its subsidiary Bausch and Lomb India Ltd.

The company offers BioTrue eye solution, which has pH balanced to match healthy tears and 20-hour moisture retention, under its subsidiary Bausch and Lomb India Ltd. HOYA Corp. - The company offers Clear Conscience Multi Purpose Contact Lens Solution, a sterile, isotonic solution for daily cleaning, rinsing, disinfecting, and removing protein.

The company offers Clear Conscience Multi Purpose Contact Lens Solution, a sterile, isotonic solution for daily cleaning, rinsing, disinfecting, and removing protein. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Contact Lens Solutions Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends influencing the market growth -

One of the major market trends that is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period is high brand loyalty. The sense of reliability and effectiveness increases brand loyalty among consumers. Established market players have a wide customer base, which makes it difficult for private labels and new entrants to find shelf space for their products in the market. Individual users do not prefer to experiment with new products or brands regarding vision care. They rely on one or two brands exclusively. When the products are not available in stores due to limited sales and demand, orders need to be placed through a catalog or on a company website. Consumers are more accustomed to ordering from branded product manufacturers. This has led to strong competition for private-label brands. Therefore, brand loyalty will impact the growth of the contact lens solutions market positively during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth -

One of the primary challenges impeding the contact lens solutions market growth is the low awareness among consumers. Low awareness and irregular eye check-ups are two factors affecting the market growth. People are generally unaware of the various types of eye disorders. For instance, macular degeneration causes loss of vision in the center of the visual field, further leading to retina damage. The debris accumulates between the retina and choroid, causing scarring of the retina. Contact lenses can be used to correct such refractive errors. With fewer people going for regular eye check-ups, eye conditions remain undiagnosed. This will hinder the growth of the contact lens solutions market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Contact Lens Solutions Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the contact lens solutions market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the contact lens solutions market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the contact lens solutions market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of contact lens solutions market vendors

Contact Lens Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 398.57 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth of 2021-2022 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bausch Health Co Inc, CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC, Eye Care Solutions, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oculus Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Palmist Healthcare Pvt Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

