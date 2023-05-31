Contact lens solutions market to grow by USD 435.7 million at a CAGR of 3.34% from 2022 to 2027; Market growth by multipurpose segment will be significant - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The contact lens solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 435.7 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (multipurpose, hydrogen peroxide-based, and rigid gas permeable and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The multipurpose segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Multipurpose contact lens solutions offer numerous advantages, such as the ability to clean, disinfect, and store contact lenses in a single solution. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the importance of proper contact lens care has increased the demand for multipurpose contact lens solutions. These factors will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The increased preference for contact lenses over spectacles is driving market growth. Contact lenses improve all-around vision and provide clearer peripheral vision. They eliminate glare and are comfortable to wear. These advantages have made contact lenses more popular than spectacles, which will fuel market growth during the forecast period. To understand more about the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contact Lens Solutions Market

Contact lens solutions market insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Alcon Inc., Allergan, Aqualens, Avizor S. A., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC, Eye Care Solutions, Horien Medical Sp. z o.o., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KOREA Medicare Co. Ltd., Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, OC VISION, Oculus Pvt. Ltd., Palmist Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Schalcon S.p.A, Silverson Machines Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (multipurpose, hydrogen peroxide-based, and rigid gas permeable and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

In 2017, the contact lens solutions market was valued at USD 2,199.72 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 838.10 million.

Contact lens solutions market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

Allergan - The company offers contact lens solutions such as Refresh contact solutions.

The company offers contact lens solutions such as Refresh contact solutions. Aqualens - The company offers contact lens solutions such as Comfort Cleaner 60ml and 120ml.

The company offers contact lens solutions such as Comfort Cleaner 60ml and 120ml. Avizor S. A. - The company offers contact lens solutions such as Unica, One step, and All clean.

The company offers contact lens solutions such as Unica, One step, and All clean. Bausch Health Co. Inc. - The company offers contact lens solutions under the brand Renu.

Contact lens solutions market – Market dynamics

Major trends

High brand loyalty

Growing prevalence of vision impairment

Advancement in technology

High brand loyalty is a key trend influencing market growth. Established market players have a broad customer base, which makes it difficult for private brands and new entrants to find shelf space for their products. If a particular product is not available in stores due to limited sales or demand, it can be ordered from the catalog or the company's website. Consumers prefer to order from branded manufacturers, leading to stiff private-label competition. Therefore, brand loyalty will have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges

Growing number of counterfeit products

Low awareness

Stringent regulations

The growing number of counterfeit products is challenging market growth. The manufacturing, marketing, and sale of counterfeit eye care products are increasing with the rise in awareness about eye care and the opportunities offered to merchants. Consumers purchase counterfeit products that are available at low prices. The presence of counterfeit goods reduces the profit margins and brand names of original manufacturers. Moreover, the raw materials used to make counterfeit products are harmful to the body. Therefore, the presence of counterfeit products may hinder the introduction of contact lenses, thereby impacting the demand for contact lens solutions.

Drivers & challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from the sample report!

The contact lens solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The soft contact lens market size is expected to increase by USD 1.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%. The rise in the number of people with eye disorders is notably driving the soft contact lens market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness and access to care may impede the market growth.

The contact lenses market size is expected to grow by USD 3.92 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. One of the key factors driving the market growth is the rising adoption of daily disposable contact lenses, although stringent regulations may impede market growth.

Contact Lens Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 435.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alcon Inc., Allergan, Aqualens, Avizor S. A., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC, Eye Care Solutions, Horien Medical Sp. z o.o., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KOREA Medicare Co. Ltd., Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, OC VISION, Oculus Pvt. Ltd., Palmist Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Schalcon S.p.A, Silverson Machines Inc., and The Cooper Companies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

