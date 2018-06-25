Contact Lenses and Yearly Checkups Go Hand in Hand and May Be Cheaper Thanks to Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For people who wear contact lenses instead of glasses for vision correction, there can be a few more steps to struggle with for maintaining those high correction levels. Some of those steps can be seen as a hassle, and people may go out of their way to avoid them. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers vision discounts to members that may be able to help get rid of some struggles of maintaining vision correction with contacts.

Contacts require a bit more maintenance with a vision care specialist to keep working as best as possible. Unlike glasses that rest on the face, contacts go in the eye directly, and so they have different regulations to them. A contact lens prescription must be renewed once every 12-month period before a wearer can order more contacts as, even if they order online, the site will contact a doctor's office to make sure the prescription is accurate and up to date. "Contacts can be more convenient for people who work in a more physical job where they don't want to deal with glasses sliding around or being potentially broken. They also might do well for people who didn't grow up wearing glasses and didn't learn some of the tricks traditional glasses wearers do," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

Most vision care specialists request that their clients get yearly checkups to make sure there have been no drastic changes to their vision. Not everyone will go to a yearly checkup because of expenses, though, and for contact wearers who need to go in more regularly, that can be a problem. For members of FEBC, it might be easier to go in for those yearly checkups and follow-up visits thanks to vision savings provided for them. These benefits are not insurance and should not be attempted to use as such. "We strive to help our members potentially live their life to the fullest, and having savings on things related to vision is just one of the ways we're working on that," said Martinez.

