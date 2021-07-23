Contact Lenses Market growth in Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 05:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 3.92 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the contact lenses market to register a CAGR of over 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rising adoption of daily disposable contact lenses will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The contact lenses market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Contact Lenses Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Contact Lenses Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Soft Lenses
- Rigid Gas Permeable Lenses
- Hybrid Lenses
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Contact Lenses Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the contact lenses market in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods industry include Advanced Vision Technologies Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BenQ Materials Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Contamac Ltd., HOYA Group, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Menicon Co. Ltd., SEED Co. Ltd., and The Cooper Companies Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Contact Lenses Market size
- Contact Lenses Market trends
- Contact Lenses Market industry analysis
The increasing focus on enhancing aesthetics is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, stringent regulations may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the contact lenses market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Contact Lenses Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist contact lenses market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the contact lenses market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the contact lenses market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contact lenses market vendors
SOURCE Technavio
