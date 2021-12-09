Contact Lenses Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 12 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global contact lenses market report.

The contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Insights:

Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, The Cooper Companies, and Bausch & Lomb are the key industry participants. These companies jointly accounted for a share of around 90% in the global contact lenses market in 2019. Product innovation and portfolio enhancement are the major growth strategies followed by these vendors.

The market will witness a sudden surge in demand for contact lenses in 2021 due to the flattening of the COVID-19 curve in a broad majority of countries and the reopening of IT companies and other industries. As a result, working professionals will again start using contact lenses on a regular basis without any postponement.

The online distribution channel will become one of the prominent channels of purchase among all the end-users in the market. Vendors need to focus on establishing e-commerce or online channel for the sales of their products.

Celebrities prefer the usage of contact lenses over their natural eye colors, which has further influenced the usage of contact lenses among the general population.

The expansion of training opportunities for eye care professionals in emerging markets is also leading to increased patient awareness and access to premium eye care products such as usage of the contact lenses and facilitating its growth.

Favorable initiatives such as awareness campaigns and government support are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the contact lenses market in the country.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, design, usability, application, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors, and 18 other vendors are profiled in the report

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-contact-lenses-market-analysis-2024

Contact Lenses Market – Opportunities Assessment

The contact lenses market is highly consolidated, with the top four vendors accounting for dominating shares. Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, The Cooper Companies, and Bausch & Lomb are the top four players in the market. In 2019, these four players accounted for around 90% of the market share for contact lenses across the globe. Moreover, established vendors also sometimes form strategic alliances and enter into co-marketing agreements to increase their competitiveness and market penetration of contact lenses. Most of the top brands in the contact lenses market are anticipated to stay at the same position in the upcoming years, as the industry's major companies continue to show steady revenue growth. Moreover, Johnson & Johnson aims to advance its robust pipeline by launching innovative products and line extensions across its three business segments, which in turn will create growth opportunity for the company in the market.

Contact Lenses Market by Distribution

Retail Stores

Hospitals & Clinics

Online Stores

Contact Lenses Market by Material

Silicone Hydrogel

Hydrogel

Gas-permeable

Others

Contact Lenses Market by Design

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Contact Lenses Market by Usability

Daily Disposable

Frequently Replacement

Contact Lenses Market by Application

Corrective

Therapeutic

Healthcare

Cosmetic

Contact Lenses Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



UAE

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Paradigm Shift toward Premium Priced and Cosmetic Contact Lenses

Rise in E-Commerce as a Preferred Distribution Channel

Advent of Smart Contact Lenses

Increased Target Population Coupled with Aged Patient Demographics

Contact Lenses Market– Geography

In 2015, around 12 million Americans had a vision problem. This number is expected to increase to 25 million by 2050, this in turn, will fuel the growth opportunities for the vendors in North America. The US was the largest market for contact lens, the increase in retail distribution and online sales expansion in the country have helped in increasing the market revenue across the region. Furthermore, the Canadian contact lenses market seems more vibrant, with almost equal proportions of new fits to refits. The Canadian soft lens market favors DD lenses much more compared to the US market. The Canadian contact lenses market seems more vibrant, with almost equal proportions of new fits to refits. The Canadian soft lens market favors DD lenses much more compared to the U.S. market. The contact lenses market in Canada is expected to reach 314.01 million by 2025.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-contact-lenses-market-analysis-2024

Prominent Vendors

Johnson & Johnson

Alcon

The Cooper Companies

Bausch & Lomb

Other Prominent Vendors

CARL ZEISS

Essilor International

Hoya Corporation

Menicon

SynergEyes

UltraVision CLPL

Ginko International

Shine Optical

Visioneering Technologies

Sensimed

BenQ Materials

Contamac

Clerio Vision

NeoVision

CAMAX OPTICAL

SEED

INTEROJO

ZEISS

Explore our health and wellness profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence