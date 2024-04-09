Contact The Gross Law Firm by June 3, 2024 Deadline to Join Class Action Against HireRight Holdings Corporation(HRT)

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of HRT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: October 28, 2021 to November 30, -0001

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and the Company derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring; (ii) as a result, the Company's revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers' hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers; (iii) accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post- initial public offering business and/or prospects; and (iv) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 3, 2024

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 3, 2024.

