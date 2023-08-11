Contactless and Mobile Revolution: Europe's POS Payment Methods Embrace a New Era of Convenience

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe POS Payment Methods 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report sheds light on the changing landscape of point-of-sale (POS) payment methods in Europe, providing insights into emerging trends, consumer preferences, and the adoption of digital payment solutions.

Shift Towards Digital Payments:

As cash usage continues to decline, consumers are embracing digital payment options for in-store purchases. According to the report, consumers globally are gradually shifting back to in-store shopping but are opting for digital payment methods like contactless payments and digital wallets. In April 2022, 52% of consumers preferred to use less cash, while 36% opted for contactless payment methods. To meet this demand, businesses are moving away from traditional POS systems and adopting advanced technologies such as smart POS, soft POS, and mobile POS (mPOS).

Contactless Cards on the Rise:

In Europe, the usage of contactless credit and debit cards has experienced significant growth. Over 60% of card payment transactions at POS in Europe were contactless in 2022. Countries like Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg are leading this trend, with a high share of card payments being contactless. While cash remains a dominant payment method for in-store transactions (preferred by 59% of respondents as of June 2022), alternative POS payment methods such as QR code payments, digital wallets, and payments via loyalty programs are gaining traction.

UK's Mobile Payment Growth:

In the UK, debit cards and cash remain the top two most used POS payment methods as of April 2022, with cash being preferred by almost half of shoppers. However, proximity mobile payments in the UK are projected to see significant growth, with an estimated 16 million proximity mobile payment users by 2026. Mobile wallet usage through retailer mobile apps, like Apple Pay or Google Pay, is also on the rise.

Germany's Contactless Card Usage:

Germany has also witnessed a surge in contactless card usage at POS, accounting for nearly three-quarters of all card payment transactions in 2022. The Giro card dominates the POS payment landscape in Germany, representing 42% of all card payments used at POS, followed by credit cards at 6%.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What percentage of global decision-makers plan to deploy mobile POS technology for in-store shopping by 2027? What is the forecasted total volume of global soft POS by 2027? What is the current progress of contactless payment at POS in Europe ? What percentage of UK respondents used retailer mobile apps to pay via Apple Pay or Google Pay as of February 2023 ? What is the forecasted number of P2P mobile payment users in France by 2026?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global

POS Methods Overview and Trends, June 2023

Overview of Sustainability Initiatives by Payment Providers, June 2023

Overview of Enhanced Security Measures at POS, June 2023

Share of Retail Sales Growth vs Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth, in % Change, 2022-2026f

In-Store Shopping Attributes That Respondents Find Appealing, in % of Respondents, 2022

Top Changes in Payment Habits, in % of Respondents, April 2022

Preferred Payment Methods For In-Person Transactions, in % of Respondents, April 2022

Share of Shoppers Using Self-Checkouts During In-Store Purchases, in % of Respondents, July 2022

Share of Shoppers Using Mobile Cashless Payments During In-Store Purchases, in % of Respondents, July 2022

Top Technology That Decision Makers Are Likely to Implement In-Store Shopping, in % of Decision Makers, 2023e & 2027f

Top In-Store Activities For Which Consumers Use Retailer's Mobile App, in % of Respondents, 2022 vs 2023

Total Volume of Soft POS, in billions, 2022 & 2027f

Top In-Store Shopping Features Consumers Expect to See, in % of Retail Executives, June 2022

Share of Consumers Using Mobile Wallets For Payments, in %, August 2022

Share of Retailers That Intend to Implement the Select Payment Strategies Through Third-Party Providers, in %, June 2022

3. Europe

