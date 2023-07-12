Contactless Payment Market Soars to US$ 123.58 billion by 2030, registering a Remarkable CAGR of 24.0%

COVINA, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Prophecy Market Insights "Contactless Payment Market accounted for US$ 9.18 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 123.58 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.0%"

What is the overview of Contactless Payment Market?

Contactless Payment is a secure method that represents cashless payment for consumers to purchase products via debit, credit, or smartcards, also known as chip cards, by using RFID technology or near-field communication.

Rapid frequency of purchasing products and daily transactions has given positive impact on market growth. Adoption of digital technologies and growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of contactless payment has driven market growth. Surge in demand for smartphones and its use in making payment transactions are expected to fuel the target market growth over the forecast period.

What is Prophecy's Analyst View on Contactless Payment Market?

Presence of major players and growing strategic partnerships to expand the product portfolio in the market has provided lucrative opportunities in market growth. Growing industrialization and adoption of advanced technology has further driven the market growth. Wide benefits such as less transaction time and growing purchasing power of an individual with disposable income is anticipated to increase the demand for Contactless Payment market growth over the forecast period.

Who are the Top Key players operating in the Contactless Payment Market?

Advanced Card Systems Limited

Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd

Placard Pty Ltd

Ingenico Inc.

Gemalto N.V.

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

On Track Innovations Ltd.

Castles Technology Co., Ltd.

Bindo Labs, Inc.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Accounted in 2020 US$ 9.18 billion Estimated to be in 2030 US$ 123.58 billion CAGR 24.0 % Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Type- Hardware (Smart-Cards, Point of Sale Terminals, Smart-Card Readers) and Software (Smartcard Reader Drives, POS Software, Application Programming Interface, Software Development Kit (SDK), and Mobile Applications) By Mode of Payment- Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Devices, and Contactless Mobile Payment By End Use Industry– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Public Sector, Transportation & Logistics, Hospitality, and Media & Entertainment Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/339

What are the Recent News of Contactless Payment Market?

In April 2023 , Square launched new 'Tap to Pay' tool on android phones for sellers across United States , France , UK, Australia , Spain and Ireland . The new launched tool will allow the sellers to accept contactless payment in secure & safe manner with no additional cost and no need of additional hardware.

, Square launched new 'Tap to Pay' tool on android phones for sellers across , , UK, , and . The new launched tool will allow the sellers to accept contactless payment in secure & safe manner with no additional cost and no need of additional hardware. In May 2023 , MasterCard in partnership with Net plus and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) launched new contactless payment solution which will enable the merchants, consumers and financial institutions to process their payments in seamless manner.

, MasterCard in partnership with Net plus and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) launched new contactless payment solution which will enable the merchants, consumers and financial institutions to process their payments in seamless manner. In November 2022 , Honeywell launched new contactless payment tool 'Smart Pay' software which will allow the company's powerful mobile computers to become safe & secure compliant payment terminals. The new launched tool will allow the customers to purchase the product faster with secure and easiest way.

What are new technologies and trends in Contactless Payment Market?

The contactless payment market is experiencing the emergence of new technologies and trends that are reshaping the industry. Mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, have gained popularity, allowing users to make seamless payments using their smartphones. NFC-enabled wearables, like smartwatches and payment-enabled jewelry, are incorporating contactless payment capabilities, providing users with convenient payment options. Biometric authentication methods, including fingerprint scanning and facial recognition, are enhancing security and improving user experience. Additionally, the market is witnessing the integration of contactless payments with loyalty programs, the exploration of new industries like healthcare and hospitality, and the application of artificial intelligence and data analytics for personalized experiences. These advancements are driving innovation and transforming the way we make payments.

What are the Drivers of the Contactless Payment Market?

Convenience and speed of transactions

Enhanced security features like tokenization and encryption

Increasing smartphone penetration and availability of mobile wallets

Growing acceptance of contactless payments by merchants

Shift in consumer behavior towards digital and contactless payments

Government initiatives and regulations promoting contactless payment adoption

Integration of contactless payment systems in transit networks

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for hygienic payment options.

What are the Restrains of the Contactless Payment Market?

Limited infrastructure in some regions

Security concerns and building consumer trust

Resistance to change from traditional payment methods

Dependence on smartphone availability and functionality

Regulatory and compliance challenges

Cost of adoption for businesses and merchants

Connectivity issues in areas with poor network coverage.

What are the Opportunities in the Contactless Payment Market?

Increasing adoption in emerging markets

Integration with IoT and wearable devices

Expansion in transit and transportation sectors

Seamless cross-border payment capabilities

Targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Integration with loyalty programs and rewards

Opportunities for partnerships and collaborations

Leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics for personalized experiences

Exploring contactless payments in new industries (e.g., healthcare, hospitality)

Embracing biometric authentication for enhanced security.

Key Benefits of Contactless Payment Market:

Convenience and ease of use Faster transaction times Reduced need for physical cash or card insertion Enhanced customer experience Improved efficiency for merchants Secure and encrypted transactions Reduced risk of card skimming or theft Hygienic and contactless payment option Integration with loyalty programs and rewards Accessible for unbanked or under banked populations.

Conclusion:

The contactless payment market provides a convenient, secure, and efficient way to make transactions. With its speed and ease of use, contactless payments offer a hassle-free experience for both customers and merchants. The enhanced security measures minimize the risk of fraud, while the contactless nature of the transactions promotes hygiene and reduces the need for physical contact. Integration with loyalty programs further enhances the customer experience. Overall, the contactless payment market is driving innovation and reshaping the way we conduct transactions, offering numerous benefits to users and businesses alike.

SOURCE Prophecy Market Insights