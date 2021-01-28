Contactless Technology Brings More Choices to Residential and Commercial Property Owners Amid Pandemic

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New contactless solutions are giving property owners and managers of apartment buildings, condominiums, and residential communities more touchless technology choices to address routine administrative services. Parking is one area that is traditionally managed with in-person visits and paperwork. Reliant Parking offers 24/7 app-based parking permit management to digitize parking enforcement and management, centralize accurate vehicle and permit data, and process and send permits directly to residents.

"Property owners and managers may wish to limit the flow of people coming and going within small offices or reduce the need for face-to-face interaction and, like other industries, parking management can level-up with contactless sophistication," said Kevin Wexler, founder and CEO of Reliant Parking. "We solve problems to effectively manage the basic operation of parking, which was built for a crisis like this. This is one of the easiest tasks to lift from a property manager's full plate while simplifying ways to limit in-person interaction."

To give customers enhanced service during the pandemic, Reliant Parking has made parking a focus of technology-enabled and virtual, contactless service. Using online management software, the company extends control of parking services to property managers, which has increased efficiency for managers and residents. Reliant's software enables property owners and managers to:

Send new long-term permits directly to residents

Virtually administer guest permits

Monitor lot capacity and any attempts to "game the system"

Property managers and residents can view real time data on Reliant Parking's app that is customized with the unique rules and regulations of each property. Reliant also offers a 24/7/365 Customer Service Call Center to address support needs. To learn more and book a free Parking Strategy Audit, visit ReliantParking.com.

About Reliant Parking

Founded in 2012 by security industry veteran Kevin Wexler, former CEO of Summit Security, Reliant Parking is a leading full-service parking and permit management software supporting property management, apartment and condominium communities, student housing, and HOAs. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Reliant Parking offers technology-integrated parking and permit management solutions nationwide. With strong and lasting partnerships in residential, education, commercial, and retail, Reliant Parking helps find app-based solutions to help empower those it serves. To learn more about Reliant Parking, visit ReliantParking.com .

SOURCE Reliant Parking

Related Links

https://www.reliantparking.com

