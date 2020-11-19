ContactMonkey is a Great Places to Work-Certified™ Company

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ContactMonkey , an industry-leader in internal communications software, today announced that it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™. This certification is the result of anonymous employee feedback about ContactMonkey's workplace culture and environment.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on employee experience, workplace culture, and effective business leadership. Their data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers.

ContactMonkey is in the business of employee engagement, and knows how crucial satisfied employees are for productivity and growth. Clear, consistent, and creative emails give employees something to look forward to and strengthens a business' internal brand voice. With ContactMonkey's all-in-one internal communications software that integrates with Outlook and Gmail, you can save time on your emails and increase employee engagement.

"We're all about employee engagement at ContactMonkey," said Scott Pielsticker, founder and CEO at ContactMonkey. "Helping our customers grow their businesses with better internal communications is our passion, but we know how important our own work culture is for this success. We have to be able to quickly meet the needs of our customers while working remotely, and that requires stellar coordination and communication—things which only come from a great work environment."

ContactMonkey made the shift to working from home in March 2020 and is currently working remotely—despite hiring several new team members since then and launching a brand new Outlook HTML Email Design service .

"Working remotely has been a new challenge, but we have responded with aplomb. From monthly town hall meetings to company-wide zoom activities, our status as a Great Place to Work did not come by accident: when you engage your employees, they will be happier and more productive. We've also started an initiative that encourages employees to support local restaurants and rewards and celebrates them for doing so. Understanding and supporting what's important to your employees will always increase engagement."

ContactMonkey currently helps businesses optimize their own Work From Home communication processes. Companies such as Ikea, Ricoh and Ticketmaster use ContactMonkey to keep up-to-date with their massive networks of employees, send crucial information to them, and gather employee feedback to gauge engagement. ContactMonkey makes effective communication a top priority for its employees and customers.

To learn more about how ContactMonkey employees rated their workplace, check out ContactMonkey's certification at Great Place to Work.

About ContactMonkey

ContactMonkey is an internal communications company that helps businesses boost growth and productivity via their internal communications. With our powerful internal communications software, businesses can create, send, and track HTML email within Outlook or Gmail. For more information visit www.contactmonkey.com . For our latest updates, follow ContactMonkey on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They have found that great workplaces consistently facilitate these experiences: employees trusting who they work for; employees having pride in what they do; and employees sharing camaraderie with colleagues. Their certification process collects insights from millions of employees worldwide to help organizations improve the experiences of their employees. Great Place to Work® uses decades of data to create a new global standard for what people can expect from their work experience.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.ca/en/certification

