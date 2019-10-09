Contadina Launches NEW Pizzettas, a Delicious, Wholesome Snack that Satisfies Every Pizza Lover, with a Food Truck Tour Along the East Coast

Kicking off in Washington D.C. on October 12 and then heading across the East Coast, Contadina wants to introduce Pizzettas directly to consumers in a fun, interactive experience with its Food Truck Tour . Pizzettas will make their debut in select local venues including these local fall festivals with the below tour dates:

Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 : Washington D.C. at All Things Go

and : at All Things Go Saturday, October 19 : Charlotte, NC at Grilled Cheese Festival

: at Grilled Cheese Festival Sunday, October 27 : Baltimore, MD at Jazz Festival

: at Jazz Festival Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 : Edison, NJ at Great Food Expo

"Contadina has always provided the freshest ingredients to prepare the most satisfying Italian dishes; what better way to celebrate Contadina's centennial with Pizzettas, than expanding the brand into a better for you, convenient snack option for today's busy lifestyle," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "After months of looking at the latest food trends, better understanding of our consumer needs and competitive landscape, we're excited to offer this alternative to the traditional pizza bite with real, authentic Italian flavor right in your local grocery's freezer aisle."

Featuring a blend of Roma tomato sauce, real cheese and crust baked with real cauliflower, these wholesome snacks offer one full serving of vegetables in every five bites. These delicious authentic pizza snacks can be purchased in three flavorful selections: Four Cheese, Margherita and Garden Vegetable and all are with no artificial preservatives or flavors.

About Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers, distributors and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Our brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com.

