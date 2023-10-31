Container And Packaging Market to increase by USD 591.62 billion between 2023 to 2028, Ace Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The container and packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 591.62 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of e-commerce is notably driving the container and packaging market. However, factors such as the rising cost of raw materials may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (Paperboard, Rigid plastic, Metal, Glass, and Others), end-user (Food and beverage, Healthcare, Industrial, Personal care, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Container and Packaging Market 2024-2028

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the container and packaging market including Ace Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., Container and Packaging Supply Inc., DS Smith Plc, Greif Inc., Hoover Circular Solutions, International Paper Co., Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., Mondi Plc, MY Flexitank Industries Sdn Bhd, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Rongtai Glass Products Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Teijin Ltd., The Packaging Co., WestRock Co., Winpak Ltd., and Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH.

Container And Packaging Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Amcor Plc - The company offers container and packaging solutions for food, beverage, healthcare, home, and personal care products.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Container And Packaging Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product Type



The paperboard segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The paperboard segment within the global container and packaging market pertains to the utilization of paperboard materials for diverse packaging purposes. Paperboard, a robust, lightweight, and versatile material derived from thick paper, is ideally suited for packaging a wide array of products. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the paperboard packaging sector due to the swift growth of the e-commerce industry and increasing consumer spending on packaged goods.

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the global market growth during the forecast period. APAC is a significant region in the container and packaging market. In terms of the consumption and production of containers and packaging, it is one of the largest and fastest-growing regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% between 2023 and 2027.

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market size in APAC is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% between 2022 and 2027.

Container And Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 591.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ace Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., Container and Packaging Supply Inc., DS Smith Plc, Greif Inc., Hoover Circular Solutions, International Paper Co., Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., Mondi Plc, MY Flexitank Industries Sdn Bhd, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Rongtai Glass Products Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Teijin Ltd., The Packaging Co., WestRock Co., Winpak Ltd., and Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio