Container And Packaging Market to increase by USD 591.62 billion between 2023 to 2028, Ace Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The container and packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 591.62 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of e-commerce is notably driving the container and packaging market. However, factors such as the rising cost of raw materials may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (Paperboard, Rigid plastic, Metal, Glass, and Others), end-user (Food and beverage, Healthcare, Industrial, Personal care, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Container and Packaging Market 2024-2028
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the container and packaging market including  Ace Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., Container and Packaging Supply Inc., DS Smith Plc, Greif Inc., Hoover Circular Solutions, International Paper Co., Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., Mondi Plc, MY Flexitank Industries Sdn Bhd, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Rongtai Glass Products Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Teijin Ltd., The Packaging Co., WestRock Co., Winpak Ltd., and Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH.

Container And Packaging Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers container and packaging solutions for food, beverage, healthcare, home, and personal care products.

Container And Packaging Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

  • Product Type

    The paperboard segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The paperboard segment within the global container and packaging market pertains to the utilization of paperboard materials for diverse packaging purposes. Paperboard, a robust, lightweight, and versatile material derived from thick paper, is ideally suited for packaging a wide array of products. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the paperboard packaging sector due to the swift growth of the e-commerce industry and increasing consumer spending on packaged goods.
  • Geography 
    APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the global market growth during the forecast period. APAC  is a significant region in the container and packaging market. In terms of the consumption and production of containers and packaging, it is one of the largest and fastest-growing regions.

Container And Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 591.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.51

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ace Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., Container and Packaging Supply Inc., DS Smith Plc, Greif Inc., Hoover Circular Solutions, International Paper Co., Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., Mondi Plc, MY Flexitank Industries Sdn Bhd, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Rongtai Glass Products Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Teijin Ltd., The Packaging Co., WestRock Co., Winpak Ltd., and Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

