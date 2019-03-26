Container-Based Building Manufacturer Adaptive Modular Solutions Rebrands as CRATE Modular Inc., Hires Amanda Gattenby as VP of Development

CARSON, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Modular Solutions, California's first manufacturer of container-based multi-unit housing and school buildings, has unveiled a new brand identity and name. Effectively immediately, the company is known as CRATE Modular, Inc.

Lisa Sharpe remains as president of the newly rebranded CRATE Modular, Inc., which has recently hired Amanda Gattenby to serve as vice president of development.

Amanda Gattenby, CRATE's vice president of development

"After launching last year, we acquired the assets, intellectual property, and Los Angeles factory of GrowthPoint Structures, a widely successful but challenged business," Sharpe said. "Our new name and brand reflect the best parts of our combined company's DNA. The CRATE team draws from both Adaptive Modular and GrowthPoint alums, giving us the best of both worlds, and the expertise to navigate design, permitting, manufacturing, and installation processes to deliver the highest-quality product in the shortest amount of time."

Gattenby will be responsible for leading the development process in her role with CRATE. An industry veteran with 15 years of experience, who has emerged as a leader in the affordable housing industry, Gattenby has overseen construction and development of more than 1,200 units and 90,000 square feet of commercial space in Southern California and Arizona. Previously, she served as a leader at Canyon Building & Design in Tucson developing their affordable housing business model.

Gattenby was on the original team that developed and executed the first affordable housing project built with containers in the nation. She oversaw the deployment of Potters Lane, a $6.3-million apartment building for chronically homeless veterans in Orange County, California, that was designed and manufactured for American Family Housing.

"We are thrilled to have Amanda join our CRATE dream team," Sharpe added. "With the accumulated institutional knowledge of both her experience in modular manufacturing and development overall, we are well-positioned to disrupt traditional methods of both construction and financing for affordable, supportive and workforce housing."

Gattenby was instrumental in bringing the Steaven K Jones Supportive Community at 820 West Colden Avenue project to life. The project is a $3.6-million South Los Angeles supportive housing project manufactured out of shipping containers for FlyAwayHomes, a for-profit developer. This development was the first in the City of L.A. and has provided a model for future affordable housing development. Colden Avenue was made possible thanks to an innovative financing structure, which used private investment to combat homelessness. The deal was financed by 56 equity holders willing to accept a modest 5 percent return in exchange for the opportunity to investment in a socially beneficial cause.

CRATE is poised to tackle nearly 100,000 square feet of development in the next 12 months, thanks to an ability to quickly scale the Los Angeles factory to handle Southern California's massive housing need.

"The company has evolved considerably from the models of the firms we acquired," said Sharpe. "We pride ourselves on being a local company hiring local workers – it allows us to truly say we are supporting our communities. We have developed a method of getting heads on beds quickly with a strong focus on sustainability and quality."

"Creative sustainable construction is my passion," Gattenby said. "In California, especially, we need to get units deployed quickly and container-based, factory-made buildings are the way to do it. I'm extremely excited to play a role in moving this industry forward and positively impacting every project I touch."

About CRATE Modular, Inc.

CRATE Modular, Inc. is California's first and only proven manufacturer of container-based multi-unit housing and school buildings. CRATE and its predecessor firms delivered the country's first multi-story housing structure made out of recycles shipping containers. The company has the expertise to deliver on a unique mission: to create an innovative process that gets people into the housing they desperately need, faster. CRATE's approach eliminates workflow inefficiencies, reduces waste, and drastically shortens the development cycle compared to conventional site-built construction and financing. For additional information, visit https://cratemodular.com .

