Container Fleet Market size to grow by 24.91 million teu from 2022 to 2027, Growing intermodal freight transportation to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global container fleet market size is estimated to grow by 24.91 million teu from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the global market growth. The region has brought many innovative technologies to improve trade, such as the replacement of lagging yield capacity, enhancement of research activities, the concentration of ship capacity, and new projects for low carbon dioxide emissions. China and India are the highest producers of horticulture products, including fruits and vegetables, holding first and second ranks, respectively. The country is a major exporter of goods worldwide. The presence of China strengthens the growth of the market in APAC. Hence, such factors drive the market growth of container fleets during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Container Fleet Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Container Fleet Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (dry containers, reefer containers, and tank containers), End-user (metals and minerals, automotive, oil and gas, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the dry containers segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Dry cargo containers are designed and constructed to transport non-perishable cargo using intermodal freight transportation via sea, road, and rail for better readability. The demand for these containers is expected to arise mainly due to the growth in agriculture and the manufacturing of electronic goods, home appliances, textiles, and other bulk materials. Hence, the growing demand for more commodities and goods will drive the demand for dry containers.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Container Fleet Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing intermodal freight transportation is notably driving the container fleet market growth.

Intermodal transportation uses different modes of transportation to transport goods from one region to another thus contributing to the growth of the market. This mode of transportation is cost-efficient and easy to track, and there are few idle periods.

The industry introduced some major advances in technology such as ICT, computerized vehicle routing, active traffic management, and online freight exchange.

Industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and heavy vehicles rely more on this mode of transportation for the shipment of their products.

Furthermore, the market has been dominated by the railroad segment because of less connectivity between rail routes and shipping terminals. But road-water transportation is a rapidly growing segment of the global intermodal freight transportation market.

Leading trends influencing the market

Strategic moves by vendors for profit-making are major market trends influencing the growth of the market.

Some of the strategies employed by vendors include supply chain optimization and an increase in operational productivity.

Businesses have reduced the geographical divide, and the interdependency between verticals has increased, making it necessary for companies to reduce the complexity of supply chains.

This can be achieved by implementing an appropriate intermodal freight transportation solution.

The need to increase operational efficiency is another major move by vendors. The decreasing profits led to a demand for increased operational efficiencies. High utilization of fleet capacity is one of the ways of increasing profit margin.

Various companies also undergo a change in their business strategies with a focus on inventory and warehouse planning, which will further support market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The low freight rates can be attributed to factors such as the oversupply of vessels and low bunker prices, which is the biggest challenge for the market.

The industry faces the problem of oversupply and the supply of containers has far exceeded their demand, leading to pricing issues, which is difficult to predict the demand for container fleets.

Owing to the current low demand, pricing is initiated by the buyers and not the shippers.

Since the industry has more ships than required, companies tend to reduce prices either on the basis of cost per ton or cost per container.

The reduction in freight prices has also resulted in operating costs exceeding the earnings.

Additionally, the industry is facing a financial crisis because of heavy debts.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Container Fleet Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the container fleet market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the container fleet market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the container fleet market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the container fleet market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The container security market is projected to grow by USD 2.47 billion with a CAGR of 22.59% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the container security market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growth in cross-border trade is a key factor driving the global container security market growth.

The shipping container market size should rise by 22.29 million TEU from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.78%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (dry containers, reefer containers, tank containers, and special containers) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The growing global shipping container liners traffic is notably driving the market growth.

Container Fleet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.11% Market growth 2023-2027 24.91 million teu Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, Germany, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Arkas Container Transport SA, CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CSI Group LLC, Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine (Europe) Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd., Unifeeder AS, Wan Hai Lines Ltd., Westfal-Larsen Shipping AS, X-Press Feeders Ltd., Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global container fleet market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global container fleet market 2017 - 2021 (billion teu)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion teu)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion teu)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion teu)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion teu)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dry containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dry containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Reefer containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Reefer containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Tank containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Tank containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type (million teu)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Metals and minerals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Metals and minerals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Other - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Other - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user (million teu)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 107: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography (million teu)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

Exhibit 120: AP Moller Maersk AS - Overview



Exhibit 121: AP Moller Maersk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 122: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key news



Exhibit 123: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: AP Moller Maersk AS - Segment focus

12.4 Arkas Container Transport SA

Exhibit 125: Arkas Container Transport SA - Overview



Exhibit 126: Arkas Container Transport SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Arkas Container Transport SA - Key offerings

12.5 CMA CGM Group

Exhibit 128: CMA CGM Group - Overview



Exhibit 129: CMA CGM Group - Business segments



Exhibit 130: CMA CGM Group - Key news



Exhibit 131: CMA CGM Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: CMA CGM Group - Segment focus

12.6 COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 133: COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 CSI Group LLC

Exhibit 136: CSI Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: CSI Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: CSI Group LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Evergreen Marine Corp. ( Taiwan ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Exhibit 139: Evergreen Marine Corp. ( Taiwan ) Ltd. - Overview

) Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 140: Evergreen Marine Corp. ( Taiwan ) Ltd. - Business segments

) Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 141: Evergreen Marine Corp. ( Taiwan ) Ltd. - Key offerings

) Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 142: Evergreen Marine Corp. ( Taiwan ) Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Hapag Lloyd AG

Exhibit 143: Hapag Lloyd AG - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hapag Lloyd AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Hapag Lloyd AG - Key news



Exhibit 146: Hapag Lloyd AG - Key offerings

12.10 Hyundai Merchant Marine ( Europe ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Exhibit 147: Hyundai Merchant Marine ( Europe ) Ltd. - Overview

) Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 148: Hyundai Merchant Marine ( Europe ) Ltd. - Business segments

) Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 149: Hyundai Merchant Marine ( Europe ) Ltd. - Key offerings

) Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 150: Hyundai Merchant Marine ( Europe ) Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

Exhibit 160: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA - Key news



Exhibit 163: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA - Key offerings

12.14 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Exhibit 164: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Overview



Exhibit 165: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Segment focus

12.15 Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Unifeeder AS

Exhibit 175: Unifeeder AS - Overview



Exhibit 176: Unifeeder AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Unifeeder AS - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio