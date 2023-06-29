Container Leasing Market size to grow at a CAGR of 16.52% from 2022 to 2027, Growth opportunities led by Atlas Logistic Network and Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The container leasing market size is forecast to increase by 32.86 million teu from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 16.52%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market is segmented by Type (Dry containers, Reefer containers, Tank containers, and Special containers), Application (Food transport, Consumer goods transport, and Industrial product transport), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth by the dry containers segment will be significant for the market growth. Dry cargo containers are designed and constructed to transport non-perishable cargo using intermodal freight transportation via sea, road, and rail for better readability. There are two types of dry containers available in the market, which include standard dry freight containers and high cube dry freight containers. The growth in international containerized seaborne trade is driving the market. The global economy and trade are highly dependent on seaborne trade, which relies on the use of containers for cargo movement. The growth in the use of containers in international seaborne trade will drive the demand for container leasing. This is because customers prefer leased containers to self-owned containers for economies of scale. Such factors will increase the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Download a sample report now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Container Leasing Market 2023-2027

Information Services Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Atlas Logistic Network, Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., Brambles Ltd., CARU Group BV, CPI Group, CS Leasing, EF International Ltd., EXSIF Worldwide Inc., Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Green Processing Co. Inc., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco Global Ltd., SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, Trident Container Leasing BV, Triton International Ltd., UES International (HK) Holdings Ltd., and Waterfront Container Leasing Co. Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Atlas Logistic Network, Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., Brambles Ltd., CARU Group BV, CPI Group, CS Leasing, EF International Ltd., EXSIF Worldwide Inc., Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Green Processing Co. Inc., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco Global Ltd., SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, Trident Container Leasing BV, Triton International Ltd., UES International (HK) Holdings Ltd., and Waterfront Container Leasing Co. Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Dry containers, Reefer containers, Tank containers, and Special containers), Application (Food transport, Consumer goods transport, and Industrial product transport), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Container leasing market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Atlas Logistic Network, Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., Brambles Ltd., CARU Group BV, CPI Group, CS Leasing, EF International Ltd., EXSIF Worldwide Inc., Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Green Processing Co. Inc., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco Global Ltd., SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, Trident Container Leasing BV, Triton International Ltd., UES International (HK) Holdings Ltd., and Waterfront Container Leasing Co. Inc.

Container Leasing Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The rising popularity of intermodal freight transportation is an emerging trend shaping the global container leasing market.

Intermodal freight transportation does not require the cargo inside the containers to not be handled or opened in transit, where goods can be safely delivered from one region to another.

Furthermore, both multimodal and intermodal freight transportation use multiple modes of transportation for the movement of cargo.

Hence, such trends drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Fluctuations in container leasing rates will challenge the container leasing market .

. Container leasing rates are dependent on the price of steel, global trade, and the demand for and supply of containers.

In early 2020, vendors faced various challenges such as a decline in global trade volumes, which, in turn, reduced container prices and compelled shipping companies to purchase their own containers rather than lease them.

Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The container leasing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Container Leasing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the container leasing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the container leasing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the container leasing market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of container leasing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive rental and leasing market is projected to grow by USD 147.98 billion with a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by type (passenger car rental, truck utility trailer, recreational vehicle rental and leasing, and passenger car lease) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Growing urbanization and industrialization is one of the factors driving the market's growth.

The railcar leasing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 18,365.83 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (petroleum and chemical, coal, agricultural products, and others), type (freight cars, tank cars, and locomotives), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Container Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.52% Market growth 2023-2027 32.86 million teu Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.92 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Singapore, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atlas Logistic Network, Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., Brambles Ltd., CARU Group BV, CPI Group, CS Leasing, EF International Ltd., EXSIF Worldwide Inc., Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Green Processing Co. Inc., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco Global Ltd., SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, Trident Container Leasing BV, Triton International Ltd., UES International (HK) Holdings Ltd., and Waterfront Container Leasing Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global container leasing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global container leasing market 2017 - 2021 (million teu)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million teu)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million teu)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million teu)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million teu)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dry containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dry containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Reefer containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Reefer containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Tank containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Tank containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Special containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Special containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Special containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Special containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Special containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type (million teu)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Food transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Food transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Food transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Food transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Food transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Consumer goods transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Consumer goods transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Consumer goods transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Consumer goods transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Consumer goods transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial product transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Industrial product transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Industrial product transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Industrial product transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Industrial product transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application (million teu)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million teu)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography (million teu)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Atlas Logistic Network

Exhibit 120: Atlas Logistic Network - Overview



Exhibit 121: Atlas Logistic Network - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Atlas Logistic Network - Key offerings

12.4 Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Brambles Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Brambles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Brambles Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Brambles Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Brambles Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 CARU Group BV

Exhibit 130: CARU Group BV - Overview



Exhibit 131: CARU Group BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: CARU Group BV - Key offerings

12.7 CPI Group

Exhibit 133: CPI Group - Overview



Exhibit 134: CPI Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: CPI Group - Key offerings

12.8 CS Leasing

Exhibit 136: CS Leasing - Overview



Exhibit 137: CS Leasing - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: CS Leasing - Key offerings

12.9 EF International Ltd.

Exhibit 139: EF International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: EF International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: EF International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

Exhibit 145: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Seaco Global Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Seaco Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Seaco Global Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Seaco Global Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.

Exhibit 152: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 155: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Textainer Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Touax SCA

Exhibit 160: Touax SCA - Overview



Exhibit 161: Touax SCA - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Touax SCA - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Touax SCA - Segment focus

12.16 Trident Container Leasing BV

Exhibit 164: Trident Container Leasing BV - Overview



Exhibit 165: Trident Container Leasing BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Trident Container Leasing BV - Key offerings

12.17 Triton International Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Triton International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Triton International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Triton International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Triton International Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio