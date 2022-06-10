Container Leasing Market to Reach 22.22 Million TEU Globally by 2025 at 14.92 % CAGR |Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Container Leasing Market Analysis Report by Container type (dry containers, reefer containers, tank containers, and special containers)Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/container-leasing-market-industry-analysis

Container Leasing Market: Drivers

The key factor driving the container leasing market is the growth in international containerized seaborne trade. The global economy, as well as the growth of global trade, are extremely dependent on global seaborne trade.

The global economy, as well as the growth of global trade, are extremely dependent on global seaborne trade. According to The World Bank Group, global GDP growth was 2.33% in 2019 and is expected to rise further in the forecast years. Furthermore, as trade activities and economic output increase, global seaborne trade, which relies on the use of containers for cargo movement, will expand. Furthermore, compared to the previous year, maritime trade volumes increased by 0.5% in 2019. Thus, to ensure better unitization and security during seaborne cargo transportation, demand for containerized seaborne trade grew at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period and is expected to grow even more due to increased demand for containerized seaborne trade. Furthermore, as the use of containers in international seaborne trade grows, so does the demand for container leasing, as customers prefer leased containers to self-owned containers for economies of scale, particularly when the volume of goods to be transported is small. During the forecast period, this will propel the market forward.

Container Leasing Market: Challenges

Fluctuations in container leasing rates will be a major challenge for the container leasing market during the forecast period. Vendors in the global container leasing market have faced a number of challenges in recent years, including a drop in global trade volumes since 2019, an oversupply of containers, and a drop in global steel prices, all of which reduced container prices and encouraged shipping companies to buy their own containers rather than lease them.

will be a major challenge for the container leasing market during the forecast period. Vendors in the global container leasing market have faced a number of challenges in recent years, including a drop in global trade volumes since 2019, an oversupply of containers, and a drop in global steel prices, all of which reduced container prices and encouraged shipping companies to buy their own containers rather than lease them. Furthermore, because the global container leasing market is competitive and only a few vendors control a significant portion of the market, lessors have been forced to lower lease rates in order to gain a competitive advantage. Furthermore, lessors' ROI periods will be lengthened as lease rates are reduced. Lessors' liquidity and cash flows will be impacted by a longer period to obtain the ROI for these reasons. Furthermore, the lease terms, which include the lease duration, repair provisions, and drop-off restrictions, determine the fierce competition among shipping container leasing vendors.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Container Leasing Market: Vendor Analysis

The container leasing market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as service differentiation and pricing to compete in the market

Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd.

(UK) Ltd. CAI International Inc.

Eurotainer SA

Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

Seaco

SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd.

Touax SCA

Triton International Ltd.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Container Leasing Market: Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn teu, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Container Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn teu, 2020-2025)

Dry containers- size and forecast 2020-2025

Reefer containers- size and forecast 2020-2025

Tank containers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Special containers- size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Container Leasing Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Container Leasing Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The perishable goods sea transportation market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2020 to 2025 and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%. Download a sample now!

size has the potential to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2020 to 2025 and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%. The floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market size has the potential to grow by 81.92 MT from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%. Download a sample now!

Container Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.92% Market growth 2021-2025 22.22 mn teu Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.33 Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., CAI International Inc., Eurotainer SA, Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, and Triton International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Marine

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million teu)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Container type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Container type

5.2 Comparison by Container type

Exhibit 16: Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

5.3 Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Dry containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 18: Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

5.4 Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Reefer containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 20: Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

5.5 Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Tank containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 22: Special containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

5.6 Special containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Special containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Container type

5.7 Market opportunity by Container type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 30: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 36: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million teu)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 38: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography (million teu)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 46: Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.3 Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd.

Exhibit 49: CAI International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: CAI International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: CAI International Inc. - Key news

10.4 CAI International Inc.

Exhibit 52: CAI International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: CAI International Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: Eurotainer SA - Overview



Exhibit 55: Eurotainer SA - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Eurotainer SA - Key news

10.5 Eurotainer SA

Exhibit 57: Eurotainer SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Key news

10.7 Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

Exhibit 64: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Seaco - Overview



Exhibit 66: Seaco - Product and service

10.8 Seaco

Exhibit 67: Seaco - Key news



Exhibit 68: Seaco - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Key news

10.9 SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.

Exhibit 72: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news

10.10 Textainer Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 78: Touax SCA - Overview



Exhibit 79: Touax SCA - Business segments

10.11 Touax SCA

Exhibit 80: Touax SCA - Key news



Exhibit 81: Touax SCA - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Touax SCA - Segment focus



Exhibit 83: Triton International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Triton International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Triton International Ltd. - Key news

10.12 Triton International Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Triton International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Triton International Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources



Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio