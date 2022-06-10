Container Leasing Market to Reach 22.22 Million TEU Globally by 2025 at 14.92 % CAGR |Technavio

Jun 10, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global container leasing market size is expected to grow by 22.22 million TEU from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 14.92% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The rising popularity of intermodal freight transportation is a major trend supporting the container leasing market growth in the forecast period. For cargo movement, both multimodal and intermodal freight transportation use multiple modes of transportation. Containers can be moved by road, rail, sea, or air, among other modes of transportation. It is easy and convenient for shoppers to transfer goods in intermodal freight transportation because almost all containers are manufactured with similar specific dimensions and handling characteristics. The goods can be safely and easily transferred from one mode of transportation to another during transit because intermodal freight transportation does not require the cargo inside the containers to be handled or opened during transit. Intermodal freight transportation is in high demand as a result of this. As a result, container leasing is expected to grow during the forecast period to help facilitate the growth of intermodal freight transportation.
Container Leasing Market: Drivers
- The key factor driving the container leasing market is the growth in international containerized seaborne trade. The global economy, as well as the growth of global trade, are extremely dependent on global seaborne trade.
- According to The World Bank Group, global GDP growth was 2.33% in 2019 and is expected to rise further in the forecast years. Furthermore, as trade activities and economic output increase, global seaborne trade, which relies on the use of containers for cargo movement, will expand. Furthermore, compared to the previous year, maritime trade volumes increased by 0.5% in 2019. Thus, to ensure better unitization and security during seaborne cargo transportation, demand for containerized seaborne trade grew at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period and is expected to grow even more due to increased demand for containerized seaborne trade. Furthermore, as the use of containers in international seaborne trade grows, so does the demand for container leasing, as customers prefer leased containers to self-owned containers for economies of scale, particularly when the volume of goods to be transported is small. During the forecast period, this will propel the market forward.
Container Leasing Market: Challenges
- Fluctuations in container leasing rates will be a major challenge for the container leasing market during the forecast period. Vendors in the global container leasing market have faced a number of challenges in recent years, including a drop in global trade volumes since 2019, an oversupply of containers, and a drop in global steel prices, all of which reduced container prices and encouraged shipping companies to buy their own containers rather than lease them.
- Furthermore, because the global container leasing market is competitive and only a few vendors control a significant portion of the market, lessors have been forced to lower lease rates in order to gain a competitive advantage. Furthermore, lessors' ROI periods will be lengthened as lease rates are reduced. Lessors' liquidity and cash flows will be impacted by a longer period to obtain the ROI for these reasons. Furthermore, the lease terms, which include the lease duration, repair provisions, and drop-off restrictions, determine the fierce competition among shipping container leasing vendors.
Container Leasing Market: Vendor Analysis
The container leasing market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as service differentiation and pricing to compete in the market
- Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd.
- CAI International Inc.
- Eurotainer SA
- Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
- Seaco
- SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.
- Textainer Group Holdings Ltd.
- Touax SCA
- Triton International Ltd.
Container Leasing Market: Segmentation Analysis
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn teu, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Container Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn teu, 2020-2025)
- Dry containers- size and forecast 2020-2025
- Reefer containers- size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tank containers - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Special containers- size and forecast 2020-2025
The competitive scenario provided in the Container Leasing Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Container Leasing Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Container Leasing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.92%
Market growth 2021-2025
22.22 mn teu
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
13.33
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., CAI International Inc., Eurotainer SA, Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, and Triton International Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Share this article