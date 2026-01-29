Container Security Issues Continue to Befuddle Software Developers

A new survey from BellSoft found that the tools and strategies developers are using to protect their companies from container-related incidents are undermining security goals

SAN JOSE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BellSoft, the OpenJDK vendor delivering the most complete Java experience, announces the results of a survey on container security. A key takeaway from the survey is that, while the container ecosystem has matured significantly over the past decade, fundamental questions about security practices remain unresolved.

To better understand how developers are addressing these issues, BellSoft surveyed 427 professionals at Devoxx 2025 in October. The results revealed insights into how developers select and build container images, which security practices they follow, the challenges they encounter and how current security practices fall short of helping developers achieve their stated goals. Following are the key findings from the survey:

Container security incidents are becoming more common

Nearly one in four respondents (23%) reported having experienced a security incident. The problem isn't detection, it's the gap between disclosure and remediation. In this window, often weeks or months, organizations operate with known exposures.

The root causes range from strategy and tooling to human error

62% said human errors were the biggest contributor to container security mistakes.

Developers ranked shells (54%) and package managers (39%) as the most essential tools inside the base container. Package managers present a particularly critical security concern, as they expand the attack surface both directly and by enabling runtime installation of additional unnecessary components. Combined with other non-essential tools, this creates substantial vulnerability exposure in production environments. A more practical approach is using hardened minimal runtime images, paired with fuller "debug builds" during development, allowing both security and diagnostics without compromise.

55% reported using general-purpose Linux distributions (Ubuntu/Debian or Red Hat-based systems) with hundreds of packages their applications never use. Each represents potential vulnerabilities requiring security patches. When a vulnerability emerges, security teams must evaluate impact and coordinate across thousands of instances, regardless of whether the application uses the affected package.

Trusted registries (45%) and vulnerability scanning (43%) were the most commonly employed security mechanisms. These represent basic approaches to container security, whereby organizations are constantly responding to newly discovered vulnerabilities rather than building foundations to minimize exposure.

While 31% said they update container images with every release and 26% do so when critical vulnerabilities emerge, 33% update monthly, rarely or only a few times yearly, creating a substantial risk to applications and organizations.

Developers have a plan for solving the container security conundrum

48% said pre-hardened, security-focused base images would be most helpful in ensuring container security. Hardened vendor-maintained images directly address the root causes of today's container security challenges, reducing vulnerability exposure, operational strain, cloud costs and risk of human errors.

"Across every section of the survey, one message repeats consistently: Teams want security, efficiency and simplicity but their current strategies and tooling makes this difficult to achieve," said Alex Belokrylov, CEO at BellSoft. "By adopting hardened images, much of the ongoing security and maintenance responsibility shifts to the image vendor, reducing operational burden and total cost of ownership, while enabling more stable, low-maintenance, and highly secure container environments."

