Container Security Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.66% between 2023 and 2028; Industry Insights, Drivers, Trends, and Challenges and Market Forecast | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Container Security Market is projected for substantial growth, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.66%, resulting in a significant increase of USD 3.9 Billion between 2023 and 2028, according to a report by Technavio. This surge is fuelled by various factors, including the rising frequency of cyber threats, the imperative need for regulatory compliance, and the escalating demand for cloud-based container security platforms. For a more nuanced understanding of the container security market, download the free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Container Security Market 2024-2028

Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges:

Analyzing data from 2023 as the base year, the report identifies key drivers propelling market growth. Notably, the increase in demand for cloud-based container security platforms is a prominent factor. The cloud-based model proves especially beneficial for SMEs, allowing them to access application security solutions through subscription-based models. However, challenges loom in the form of integration issues with existing platforms. Organizations face compatibility problems during the implementation of cybersecurity solutions, especially when integrating with other security solutions.

Some key players in the market include Aqua Security Software Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Docker Inc., Fortra LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lacework, Microsoft Corp., and more. These companies implement various strategies such as alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product/service launches to enhance their market presence. The market report delves into the growth dynamics, market drivers, and emerging trends, offering a comprehensive analysis of the container security market. Buy the report to get detailed information

Market Segmentation Overview:

The cloud segment was the largest and was valued at USD 270 million in 2018. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market segmentation extensively covers deployment models, end-user industries, component types, and geographical regions, offering a comprehensive overview for informed decision-making. Explore the growth analysis and market offerings by downloading a free sample report.

