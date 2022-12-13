Container Shipping Sourcing and Procurement Report, Sourcing and Intelligence Report on Price Trends and Spend & Growth Analysis by SpendEdge

Dec 13, 2022, 09:58 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Container Shipping market identifies A.P. Moller - Mærsk AS, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. among the top most important suppliers for Container Shipping market. The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Container Shipping sourcing strategy.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What is the expected pricing growth outlook in this market?
The Container Shipping Market is outlined to rise by 5%-10% during 2022-2026.
- What are the major supplier selection scope for Container Shipping procurement market?
Cargo insurance, Safe packaging, Reduced ETT, and Transshipments
- What will be incremental spend in Container Shipping procurement?
During 2022-2026, the Container Shipping procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 4370.03 Million
- What is the CAGR for Container Shipping procurement market?
The Container Shipping procurement market will grow at a CAGR of about 7.36% during 2022-2026
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Cost-plus pricing model and Dynamic pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Container Shipping procurement.
Key Insights Provided in This Container Shipping Procurement Research Report:
- What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?
- What are the factors driving the price changes?
- Is my Container Shipping TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
