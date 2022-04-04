Container Yard Services Market to Record a 7.15 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Driven by Increase in Containerization | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Container Yard Services Market Analysis Report by Service (Handling and Storage) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/container-yard-services-market-industry-analysis

Container Yard Services: Drivers

The increase in containerization is one of the key drivers supporting the container yard services market growth. With a rise in the demand for intermodal freight transport, the need for containerization increases. Some major ports across the world are improving their container handling capacity to meet the demand for containerization. Such initiatives are likely to enhance the performance of the logistics sector in various countries and increase the demand for containerization. Growth in container trade has a strong correlation to economic growth and regional and national gross domestic product (GDP). It is an excellent indicator of prospective container volumes. Thus, with an increase in container volumes, the need for container yard services will rise. This, in turn, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Container Yard Services: Trends

The adoption of automation in container yard operations is one of the key yard services market trends. Automation helps container terminals and container yards aim for more efficient operation and higher productivity. The emphasis on reducing the cost per handled container drives automation in container yards. Some automation systems in container yards include automated guided vehicles (AGV), automated straddle carrier terminals, and automated stacking cranes (ASC). For instance, automated straddle carrier terminals are increasingly being adopted in container yards. Automated straddle carrier terminals with driverless straddle carriers are used to handle yard storage and horizontal transfer. Owing to these factors, investments in automated container terminals are increasing worldwide. Therefore, investments in the construction and automation of container terminals are likely to fuel the demand for container yard services during the forecast period.

Container Yard Services: Challenges

The increase in empty containers is one of the factors hindering the container yard services market growth. Various companies in China are approaching other countries for goods and raw materials, which has reduced the demand for American exports and has increased the number of empty containers being shipped. As a result, the cost of transporting an empty container to a place where it can be used is considered to be higher than the worth of the loaded container. For instance, DP World charges $100 per day per container, including the day of receipt and delivery, for empty container storage. Such high costs for the management of empty containers are likely to have a negative impact on container operators and reduce their overall profit. These costs can reduce container movements and hamper the growth of the global container yard services market.

Some of key Container Yard Services Players:

The container yard services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABU DHABI PORTS CO. PJSC

PORTS CO. PJSC AP Moller Maersk AS

APM Terminals

China Merchants Group

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Container Corp. of India Ltd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd.

CRESCENT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Davao International Container Terminal Inc.

Dubai World

EUROGATE GmbH and Co. KGaA KG

Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

International Container Terminal Services Inc.

Kamigumi Co. Ltd.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

NTB North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven GmbH and Co.

Ports America Inc.

Shanghai International Port Group Co. Ltd.

Sociedad Matriz SAAM SA

Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Container Yard Services Market - Segmentation Analysis

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Handling - size and forecast 2021-2026

Storage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Container Yard Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.15 Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABU DHABI PORTS CO. PJSC, AP Moller Maersk AS, APM Terminals, China Merchants Group, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., Container Corp. of India Ltd., COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., CRESCENT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD., Davao International Container Terminal Inc., Dubai World, EUROGATE GmbH and Co. KGaA KG, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., International Container Terminal Services Inc., Kamigumi Co. Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, NTB North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven GmbH and Co., Ports America Inc., Shanghai International Port Group Co. Ltd., Sociedad Matriz SAAM SA, and Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Handling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Handling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 APM Terminals

Exhibit 89: APM Terminals - Overview



Exhibit 90: APM Terminals - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: APM Terminals - Key offerings

10.4 China Merchants Group

Exhibit 92: China Merchants Group - Overview



Exhibit 93: China Merchants Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: China Merchants Group - Key offerings

10.5 CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 95: CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 98: CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Container Corp. of India Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Container Corp. of India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Container Corp. of India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Container Corp. of India Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Container Corp. of India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Container Corp. of India Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Davao International Container Terminal Inc.

Exhibit 105: Davao International Container Terminal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Davao International Container Terminal Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Davao International Container Terminal Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Dubai World

Exhibit 108: Dubai World - Overview



Exhibit 109: Dubai World - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Dubai World - Key offerings

10.9 Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 International Container Terminal Services Inc.

Exhibit 115: International Container Terminal Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: International Container Terminal Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: International Container Terminal Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: International Container Terminal Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: International Container Terminal Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Ports America Inc.

Exhibit 120: Ports America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ports America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Ports America Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

