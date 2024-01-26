Container Yard Services Market to Witness a CAGR of 8.81%, Analysing Growth in Handling Service Segment - 17000 + Technavio Reports

Segmented into Service (handling, and storage), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The container yard services market is estimated to grow by USD 24.55 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.81%. The market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. The handling segment, encompassing the movement of loaded and empty containers within docks, vessels, and container yards, is poised for substantial growth in the forecast period. Key players prioritize speed and reliability, with investments in new equipment aimed at enhancing container handling services, reflecting the industry's focus on efficiency.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Container Yard Services Market 2024-2028

A few prominent companies are Abu Dhabi Ports PJSC, AP Moller Maersk AS, China Merchants Group, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., Container Corp. of India Ltd., Crescent Enterprises, Davao International Container Terminal Inc., EUROGATE GmbH and Co. KGaA KG, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., International Container Terminal Services Inc., Kamigumi Co. Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Ports America Inc., Restaurant Kitchen Equipment LLC, Sociedad Matriz SAAM SA, TDK Metro Terminals Ltd., Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd., COSCO Shipping International Hong Kong Co. Ltd., North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven GmbH and Co., and ITS Technologies and Logistics LLC.

Company Offering:

AP Moller Maersk AS: The company offers preparing containers, cargo stuffing, and de-stuffing, receiving and stowing full containers, facilitating customs clearances in the bonded yard, or shunting full containers to ports closer to vessel arrival.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share. The region will contribute 57% to the growth during the forecast period.

"The increase in containerization drives growth. the adoption of automation in container yard operations is a major trend, however, factors including the increasing congestion in container yards may hamper the growth.", says a senior analyst at Technavio

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Major Services and Offerings

Container yard services encompass a comprehensive range, including container handling, storage, and logistics, optimizing supply chains. Terminal operations, trans-loading, and inventory management, aided by technology like RFID, contribute to efficient containerized shipping, reflecting the industry's commitment to seamless freight and intermodal transportation.

