Containerboard Market Size to Reach USD 198430 Million by 2027 at CAGR 4.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Containerboard Market is Segmented by Type (Linerboard, Corrugating Medium), by Application (Food & Beverage, Electronics & Home Appliance, Consumer Good, Medical and Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Industry, Other). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Business & Industrial Category.

The global Containerboard market size is projected to reach USD 198430 Million by 2027, from USD 155920 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the containerboard market are:

The containerboard market would benefit from the rising demand for lightweight packaging materials to improve supply chain efficiency by reducing shipping costs and providing adequate safety for products.

The rapid development of the e-commerce industry is also boosting growth, owing to the use of corrugated boxes in specific products to protect items from external stress. These sheets are used to make cardboards that are used in the packaging of medications, food, chemicals, and engineering goods.

Since containerboard is made from recyclable material, it contributes to a lower carbon footprint and helps in meeting sustainable development goals.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CONTAINERBOARD MARKET

Increasing e-commerce and export activity across the globe is expected to drive the containerboard market. The containerboard is stackable, can withstand top and side pressure, and is crush resistant. It is resistant to impact, drop, and vibration damage and can be customized for added security. Such a feature makes it the preferred packaging material for shipping everything from electronics to fragile glassware to perishable goods for industrial and residential.

Increasing emphasis on reducing shipping costs is expected to further propel the Containerboard market. Containerboard is relatively lightweight and can be broken down for easy transport. This allows for reducing shipping and transportation costs which decrease overall packaging and carriage cost.

Cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and other sectors are all seeing an increase in the demand for sustainable packaging. This is a significant contributor to the containerboard market's expansion. Containerboard is made from a renewable resource – recovered paper and trees that are replanted to ensure a sustainable supply.

The growing popularity of ready-to-eat frozen meals and convenience foods will boost the food and beverage industry's productivity, necessitating the use of more container boards for packaging and shipping. This in turn will fuel the containerboard market.

CONTAINERBOARD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During 2017, the recycled containerboard market segment held the greatest proportion of the global market. According to this corrugated cardboard market research study, there will be a high demand for recycled packaging materials during the forecast period, and as a result, this sector will continue to dominate the market in the coming years.

The food and beverage industry is expected to be the most lucrative. The food and beverage industry requires corrugated boxes built from container boards for transportation and storage. This is due to features like hardness, stacking and vibration resistance, and the capacity to withstand crushing.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The United States is a major exporter of containerboard, particularly corrugated containers around the world. In comparison to other regions, the cost of materials and manufacturing in the country is lower. The country's concern for sustainable development is also a factor for high containerboard manufacturing.

Major Key Players in the Containerboard Market

International Paper

Mondi

SCA

Westrock

Stora Enso

Sonoco Products

PCA

SAICA

Georgia -Pacific

-Pacific DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa Group

Klabin

Heinzel Group

Greif

Daio Paper

Oji Holdings

Rengo

Nippon Paper

BillerudKorsnas

Pratt Industries

Cascades

Kruger Inc

Hamburger Containerboard

New Indy Containerboard

Grupo Zucamor

Nine Dragons Paper

Yuen Foong Yu Group

Containerboard Market Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

