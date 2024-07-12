Containerized and Modular Data Center Market size is set to grow by USD 54.8 billion from 2024-2028, Rapid deployment of data centers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global containerized and modular data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 54.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Rapid deployment of data centers is driving market growth, with a trend towards implementation of software-defined modular data center. However, lack of awareness and expertise in operating data center poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Bladeroom Group Ltd., Cannon Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Datapod, Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Etix Everywhere France SAS, FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., GREEN4T SOLUCOES TI LTDA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IE Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Langley Holdings Plc, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global containerized and modular data center market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (IT and telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and e-commerce, and Others), Type (Modular data center and Containerized data center), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Bladeroom Group Ltd., Cannon Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Datapod, Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Etix Everywhere France SAS, FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., GREEN4T SOLUCOES TI LTDA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IE Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Langley Holdings Plc, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

ai_trending_factor_new

ai_trending_factor

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

ai_dominating_segment_factor_new

ai_dominating_segment_factor

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This containerized and modular data center market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 IT and telecommunication

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Retail and e-commerce

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Modular data center

2.2 Containerized data center Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 IT and telecommunication- The data center industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for IT and telecommunications infrastructure from various digital service industries, including OTT platforms, FinTech, EduTech, GamingTech, HealthTech, and others. Containerized and modular data centers have gained popularity due to their flexibility and scalability, allowing businesses to quickly deploy IT resources and expand capacity as needed. These data centers are built using pre-fabricated modules, such as 20-feet and 40-feet containers, which can be customized to meet specific requirements. Containerized data centers offer several advantages, including reduced deployment time, lower carbon footprint, and improved energy efficiency. They are ideal for industries with high capacity requirements, such as 5G networks, aerospace and defense, and AI workloads. These data centers come equipped with essential infrastructure, including firefighting systems, cabling, management systems, and data center assets. Investment initiatives in containerized data centers have been on the rise, driven by the need for sustainable and green data centers that minimize environmental impact. Data center providers are focusing on designing energy-efficient and physically secure data centers to meet the demands of their clients. As mobile internet usage continues to grow, containerized data centers will play a crucial role in providing the necessary infrastructure for cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence applications.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The containerized and modular data center market is revolutionizing the data center industry with its pre-fabricated modules offering flexibility, scalability, and faster deployment. Containerized data centers, composed of firefighting systems, cabling, management systems, and data center assets, are increasingly popular due to their availability in various sizes and configurations. Data center providers are investing in containerized data centers to cater to industries like media and entertainment, energy and utilities, Edge computing, OTT platforms, 5G networks, FinTech, and EduTech, where available space and quick expansion are crucial. These initiatives enable businesses to meet growing data demands without compromising on security and reliability. Containerized data centers' modular design allows for easy integration of new technologies and upgrades, making them future-proof. As the market continues to evolve, containerized data centers will remain a key player in the data center infrastructure landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Containerized and Modular Data Center Market is revolutionizing the data center industry with its pre-fabricated modules, offering flexible and scalable solutions for IT resources. Containerized data centers, including 20-feet and 40-feet containers, are increasingly popular due to their availability in various sizes and customization options. These data centers provide firefighting systems, cabling, management systems, and data center assets essential for business continuity. Containerized data centers cater to diverse industries, including cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, digital service industries, and colocation. Investment initiatives in this sector are driven by capacity requirements, mobile internet, and the growing demand for value-added services. Data center design focuses on energy efficiency, physical security layers, and environmental impact, with green and sustainable data centers becoming increasingly important. Data center providers offer solutions to enterprise types, SMEs, and large enterprises, addressing capacity requirements and IT resources in sectors like IT and telecom, healthcare, government, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and Edge computing. Containerized data centers also cater to OTT platforms, 5G networks, FinTech, EduTech, GamingTech, HealthTech, ACES mobility, and various other industries. With continuous monitoring and construction and operation expertise, containerized data centers offer a competitive edge in the data center industry. Additionally, they provide physical security layers and address concerns related to data breaches. Containerized data centers have a lower carbon footprint and are more energy-efficient compared to traditional physical data centers, making them a preferred choice for businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact. The market is expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing demand for IT infrastructure and the integration of AI workloads in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

IT And Telecommunication



BFSI



Healthcare



Retail And E-commerce



Others

Type

Modular Data Center



Containerized Data Center

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio