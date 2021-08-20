Containerized and Modular Data Center Market to grow by USD 30.16 Bn in 2021-2025 | ABB Ltd. and Dell Technologies Inc. to Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

The containerized and modular data center market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies rapid deployment of data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Containerized and Modular Data Center Market is segmented by Type (Modular data center and Containerized data center) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The need to reduce the complexity of traditional data centers will be crucial in fuelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The containerized and modular data center market covers the following areas:

Containerized and Modular Data Center Market Sizing

Containerized and Modular Data Center Market Forecast

Containerized and Modular Data Center Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Langley Holdings Plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Rugged Servers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The rugged servers market has the potential to grow by USD 546.29 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.60%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Intelligent Power Module Market: This market research study identifies Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, SEMIKRON, and ON Semiconductor as the leading players in the global intelligent power module market. A comprehensive analysis of this market is also presented by application (industrial and consumer) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Modular data center - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Containerized data center - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Langley Holdings Plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45190

SOURCE Technavio