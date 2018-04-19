Containment Technologies Group, Inc. Announces New Website Launch

We are your complete resource for your USP<797> and <800> needs. We not only provide primary engineering control solutions, but we also offer services such as training, maintenance programs, supply department, and a full complement of certification services.

We are known for innovative products, top-tier customer service, and the ability to adapt to the ever-changing regulatory environment.

Containment Technologies Group, Inc. - "Protecting the provider, the patient, and the environment". Please come visit our all new website to learn more about how we can help you with all of your aseptic compounding needs.

