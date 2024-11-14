Contango Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

FAIRBANKS, Alaska, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Contango ORE, Inc. ("Contango" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CTGO) announced today it filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3-2024") with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Periods referenced in this release include the nine month period ended September 30, 2024 ("YTD-2024"), the quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3-2023") and the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 ("YTD-2023").

The Company's unrestricted cash position as of September 30, 2024 was $36.2 million ("M") compared to $24.1 M as of June 30, 2024 and $15.5 M as of December 31, 2023.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, the Company's President and CEO commented, "It has been a milestone quarter for Contango with the commencement of gold production at Manh Choh. We anticipate producing near the upper end of our 2024 guidance with gold production of approximately 38,500 ounces. The Company realized an average blended gold price of $2,252 per ounce of gold sold, which includes delivering 14,825 ounces into the hedge contracts priced at $2,020 per ounce (net) and selling 12,850 ounces of gold at an average spot price of $2,521. Cash costs on a by-product basis, per ounce for the Company were in line with expectations at $1,181 per ounce of gold sold. In other words, the Company had an average blended cash profit of $1,072 per ounce for gold sold, which includes gold sold at spot price and gold delivered into the hedges. We expect to provide formal Manh Choh production guidance for 2025 along with our 2025 plans for the Lucky Shot and Johnson Tract projects later this year once budgets are approved. In the near term, we plan to release drill results from this Summer's Johnson Tract surface drill program followed by the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Johnson Tract property. I would like to emphasize that the Company is in a strong financial position earning positive cashflow from ongoing operations at Manh Choh. This will allow us to aggressively pay down our debt in 2025 and deliver into our hedges, while also advancing our Lucky Shot and Johnson Tract programs towards a production decision using our Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) approach, which reduces our environmental footprint, simplifies permitting and minimizes construction capital. Contango is in a strong position to take advantage of the current gold market."

Statement of Cash Flows for YTD-2024 compared to YTD-2023:

Net cash provided from operating activities was $10.6 M for YTD-2024 compared to net cash used of $7.7 M for YTD-2023. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities is primarily a result of commencement of gold production at Manh Choh and the receipt of the Company's first cash distribution of $19.5 M from the Peak Gold JV. Cash used in investing activities was $31.9 M for YTD-2024 compared to $38.9 M for YTD-2023, with both period outflows primarily relating to cash invested in the Peak Gold JV. Cash flows provided from financing activities were $41.9 M for YTD-2024, which included $30 M in draw downs on the credit facility offset by $2 M in debt repayments, and $15.5 M in cash proceeds from equity issuances compared to $56.3 M for YTD-2024, which included $17.7 M in draw downs on the credit facility, $6.9 M in proceeds from warrant exercises and $34.1 M in proceeds from equity issuances.

Statement of Operations for Q3-2024 compared to Q3-2023:

The Company reported a net loss of $9.7 M or a loss of $0.81 per basic and diluted share for Q3-2024, which includes a non-cash expense of $22.9 M related to an unrealized loss on mark-to-market derivative contracts, calculated based on a forward gold price compared to the contracted hedge price. This compares to a net loss of $13.2 M or a loss of $1.47 per basic and diluted share for Q3-2023. The primary reason for the reduction in net loss in the 2024 period is due to the Company's 30% owned, Peak Gold JV, commencing production at Manh Choh resulting in income from its equity investment in the amount of $28.5 M compared to a $5.6 M loss in Q3-2023. In addition, the Company reported a $28.8 M loss on derivative contracts in Q3-2024 compared to $2.7M in Q3-2023.

During Q3-2024 and subsequent to period end, the Company has the following updates:

Manh Choh Project:



Production results for Q3-2024:



Contango's Share (30% basis)





Gold ounces sold



27,677 oz Silver ounces sold



8,343 oz Total gold sales

$ 62,342,487

Total silver sales

$ 245,559

Average blended realized gold price $ 2,253

Gold sold at spot price

12,850 oz Gold delivered into hedge contracts

14,825 oz Remaining hedge balance

109,775 oz Cash distribution received from peak Gold JV $ 19,500,000

Cash costs on by-Product Basis, per Ounce $ 1,181 per oz sold











2024 gold production guidance 30,000 to 40,000 oz













The Manh Choh project, operated by Kinross , commenced producing gold and silver with its first gold pour on July 8, 2024 ;



Ore transportation ramped up to planned volumes, full commissioning of the modifications at the Kinross Fort Knox mill were completed and the Manh Choh project remains on track to deliver Peak Gold JVs planned production this year; and



Subsequent to Q3-2024, the Peak Gold JV paid a cash distribution to the Company in the amount of $12 M .





Johnson Tract Project:



On July 10, 2024 , the Company completed its acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of HighGold Mining Inc. ("HighGold"), as contemplated by the definitive arrangement agreement, issuing an aggregate of 1,698,887 shares of Contango common stock, with a value of approximately $33.4 M , to HighGold shareholders; and



At the Johnson Tract project the Company commenced a surface drilling campaign on July 30, 2024 . The 2024 surface exploration drilling targeted 3,000 meters (approximately 9,850 ft) across 20 drill holes and was designed to in-fill the upper one-third of the near vertical resource. In parallel with the in-fill drilling, selected holes had hydrological testing and monitoring to characterize the overall surficial and deposit hydrology and water quality. In addition to assaying the core, selected drill core had advanced metallurgical, geochemical, and specific gravity tests to assist in building a geometallurgical model for the deposit. On September 9, 2024, the Company announced that it had completed approximately 1,500 meters (5,000 ft.) of the planned 2024 surface drilling program at the Johnson Tract project, which remained on budget and schedule.



