Contec Americas Announces Renewed Focus on Marketing Leadership

News provided by

Contec Americas Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 10:03 ET

John Deatherage joins leadership team bringing over 30 years of product marketing experience

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contec Americas Inc., a leading global manufacturer and technology solutions integrator, is pleased to announce that John Deatherage has joined Contec Americas as Marketing Director. Deatherage brings a wealth of B2B experience in marketing and business strategy with more than 30 years in the IT industry. In his 34-year career with Motorola, Intel, and Simply NUC, Deatherage has formed strategies and grown product lines in major market sectors including automotive, communications, industrial, education, and healthcare. His focus on brand, growth, and the customer, as well as his pioneering efforts to start up the Intel NUC product line make him ideal for this new role.

"I have watched Contec Americas evolve from a local systems integrator into an OEM with global brand presence," said Deatherage. "I'm excited to join the talented executive team as we focus on growth with AI and IoT solutions in key industrial segments."

In his new role, Deatherage will focus on developing business strategies around major market trends, ramping standard product lines through new channels, and driving awareness of and affinity for the Contec brand.

"I am happy to have John on the team," said Alex Blochtein, CEO of Contec Americas. "As global experts in industrial computing, John's wealth of experience with single board computers is a valuable asset that will undoubtedly enhance our company's efforts."

About Contec Americas Inc.
Contec Americas is a global technology design, manufacturing, and integration company with a wide portfolio of products including fully custom computing platforms, industrial computers, tier one computers, all-in-ones, displays, data acquisition and control products. Contec provides value through product design and innovation, life cycle management, logistics and post-production support. Our products and services are sold around the world to customers in many segments including industrial automation, IoT/M2M, medical and diagnostics, transportation, simulation and gaming. Contec Americas is a member of the Contec Co., Ltd. Group companies, founded on innovations in industrial computing and PC-based technology since 1975.

Media Contact: 
John Deatherage
Marketing Director, Contec Americas Inc.
[email protected].com

SOURCE Contec Americas Inc.

