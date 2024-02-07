Contec Americas Announces Renewed Focus on Marketing Leadership

07 Feb, 2024, 10:03 ET
John Deatherage joins leadership team bringing over 30 years of product marketing experience
MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contec Americas Inc., a leading global manufacturer and technology solutions integrator, is pleased to announce that John Deatherage has joined Contec Americas as Marketing Director. Deatherage brings a wealth of B2B experience in marketing and business strategy with more than 30 years in the IT industry. In his 34-year career with Motorola, Intel, and Simply NUC, Deatherage has formed strategies and grown product lines in major market sectors including automotive, communications, industrial, education, and healthcare. His focus on brand, growth, and the customer, as well as his pioneering efforts to start up the Intel NUC product line make him ideal for this new role.
