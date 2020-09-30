Contec, Inc. Broadens Its 'Heroes for Zero' Campaign, Adds Two Sponsees

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contec, Inc., a global manufacturer of critical cleaning and contamination control products, is announcing it has expanded its 'Heroes for Zero' sponsorship campaign, which began the 2020 calendar year featuring NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeffrey Earnhardt. Contec is adding two new sponsees, Sloane Stephens and Oliver Crawford, from the tennis world to the mix for the balance of the year and into 2021. Sloane was the 2017 US Open Champion and is known on and off the court—from her six WTA titles and position on the player council to creating The Sloane Stephens Foundation to use tennis to help develop a constructive future for kids. Oliver, a 'local hero' from Spartanburg, home to Contec's global headquarters, has recently joined the ATP tour. Both professionals are represented by GSE Worldwide.

Contec's Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Schiering, shared, "We are excited to expand upon our 'Heroes for Zero' campaign in light of the ongoing pandemic. The appeal of tennis is that, like Contec, its reach is global. Oliver is well known and appreciated here at home while Sloane is known the world over – perfectly mirroring our own contamination control solutions. In light of the impact that COVID-19 has had on the world of sports and tennis in particular, our message of zero contamination and zero infections has never been more important."

Sloane Stephens, who recently completed several rounds at the 2020 U.S. Open shared, "I'm grateful to know that Contec strives to keep people healthy in the most critical environments. It brings me comfort to know I will have their products with me as I continue competing this year into next. I'm also delighted that they will be helping me educate and keep the schools served by my foundation safe with their products."

Oliver Crawford added, "It means so much to me that a company from my hometown has gotten behind me as I start my professional career. I know the work Contec does has never been more important than it is now and I look forward to helping them take their 'Zero' message to the masses in the year ahead!"

About Contec:

Contec, Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 registered company, was founded in 1988 in Spartanburg, SC. Contec, Inc. has led cleaning innovation in the most critical and demanding industries from pharmaceutical and medical device to aerospace for three decades. We are bringing that innovation and knowledge to other industries and applications. Our extensive product line includes knitted, woven and nonwoven wipes, presaturated wipes, sterile and non-sterile wipes, mopping systems, wall washing systems, disinfectants, sponges and swabs.

Learn more at www.contecinc.com

About The Sloane Stephens Foundation:

The foundation began in 2013 to help shape constructive futures for youth by providing enhanced educational opportunities and encouraging healthy, active lifestyles through tennis. The foundation empowers children around the world to dream and achieve big, on and off the tennis court, by countering limiting factors such as poverty, community violence, and inequitable academic opportunities. Through nationally recognized after school curricula, college preparatory programs and exciting Net Gen tennis, the Sloane Stephens Foundation offers underserved students the additional tools necessary to achieve in and out of the classroom.

