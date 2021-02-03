Contec, Inc. Partners With Pisgah Energy And Southern Current To Complete Solar Installation At Contec's Global Headquarters In Spartanburg, SC

Contec headquarters now boasts a total of 1668 solar panels that will supply power to the facility. This net-metered system is estimated to produce 944,600 kWh and offset Contec's electricity usage by 53%.

Contec's CEO, Jack McBride shared, "We are thrilled to complete this installation. We take our responsibility to our community and our planet seriously, and this is a key part of our broader, ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts."

Contec's President, Avi Lawrence echoed the sentiment noting, "We've already begun tracking and sharing the results of these efforts with our associates and customers; framing the data in a way that is easy to understand by using analogies to personal energy use."

Pisgah Energy was the lead developer and worked in collaboration with Charleston SC based-Southern Current to provide construction services for the project.

According to Evan Becka, President and Senior Developer at Pisgah Energy, "Working with a customer like Contec is great because they see both the business case for solar and how critically important renewable energy is for a more sustainable future. We wouldn't be able to do what we do without companies like Contec stepping up and leading the way."

Southern Current installed the project utilizing REC 370 solar modules on both the ground and roof mounted systems.

"Any time two different projects are being installed simultaneously on the same property," says Southern Current's project manager, Scott Wolfrey, "there are additional challenges, risks and barriers that must be considered to provide the customer the best experience and product."

Pisgah Energy and Southern Current are thrilled to help further Contec's commitment to using renewable energy through the installation of this solar project.

ABOUT:

Contec, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of contamination control products for mission-critical cleaning in manufacturing environments worldwide. Contec's cleanroom wipes and mops are used in various industries across the globe— biomedical, pharmaceutical, medical device, microelectronics, optics, semiconductor, data storage, animal lab, automotive OEM, aerospace and other critical industrial applications.

Pisgah Energy is on a mission to lead the transition of commercial, municipal and institutional clients from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. We serve our clients using insight and expertise derived from 20 years working in the renewable energy sector. We provide comprehensive solar and energy storage design & development services for commercial, municipal, and institutional clients across the Southeast. Our team has a proven track record of developing solar and energy storage projects that are both innovative and uniquely tailored to meet the needs of each individual client.

Southern Current is a leading solar developer and EPC with hundreds of systems currently providing power to customers across the United States. Our integrated platform includes Project Development, Engineering, Construction, Maintenance, Finance, and Asset Management. Our mission is to help create a more reliable, economical and sustainable energy future for the United States.

Contact:

Rebecca Morris | Pisgah Energy

[email protected]

828.215.8738

Matt Schiering | Contec, Inc.

[email protected]

864.641.5137

SOURCE Contec