Contec® To Host First Cleanovators™ Virtual Summit

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a global pandemic, Contec® has proactively communicated with customers, distributors and partners through personal outreach, educational webinars and other knowledge-sharing activities. Now, in partnership with PDA, they are excited to extend their leadership position in contamination control by hosting the first Cleanovators™ Virtual Summit on Thursday, October 1 at 11:00 AM EST.

"Contec is an industry leader and supporter of best practices in contamination control across a broad range of life sciences industries through best-in-class education and training," says Matt Schiering, Chief Marketing Officer with Contec, Inc. "We are excited to bring people together for this unprecedented three-hour event to support one of the critical industries we serve."

Keynote Speaker

Captain Scott Kelly, former NASA astronaut, will kick off Contec Inc.'s Cleanovators Virtual Summit with a talk entitled: Critical Cleaning Beyond the Bonds of Earth.

Captain Kelly will recount the challenges that he and his crew faced on his four missions to space, and what helped him overcome obstacles, especially as pertains to the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the most critical of controlled environments.

With humor and an engineer's eye for detail, Captain Kelly will divulge the extreme dangers in space: the isolation, physical impact on the body and hazards associated with living and working closely in a small cabin while orbiting the earth hundreds of miles above us in the International Space Station. No matter what kind of journey we are facing, Captain Kelly details how courage and preparation can mean the difference between life and death, or success and failure for a team in a critical, confined space.

Panel Discussion

There are a lot of unknowns in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Questions like what should I be considering when disinfecting? Do I need to consider a different type of product? What kind of training can I be doing with my employees to ensure cleaning protocols are being met? Contec's President, Avi Lawrence, will lead a panel of experts during the summit for a :30- minute discussion based on the article Life Science Industry to Face New World Post COVID-19.

Educational sessions

Contec is a leader in contamination control for critical environments globally. Over the years, their leading experts have hosted webinars, written articles and whitepapers and participated in industry leading events around the world. For the first time in their 32-year history, they are bringing people together virtually, in one place, at one time, to share best practices for a wide range of topics including:

GMP Annex 1: Manufacture of Sterile Medicinal Products - Potential impact on cleaning and disinfection

Top 3 Reasons for Disinfectant Rotation and Rinsing

Maintaining Customer Trust Through a Pandemic

The Importance of Mastering Mechanical Removal

Revaluating Re-laundering

Being Green without Risking Clean: How to Responsibly Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle in Cleanroom Environments

Virtual Training in a COVID World

5 Common Cleanroom Gowning Mistakes (And How To Fix Them!)

"In this time of uncertainty, through this event and countless other initiatives, Contec continues to pursue knowledge and insight so we can be here for our customers in their time of need," says Avi Lawrence, President at Contec. "We are especially delighted to be partnering with PDA, the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information, in this endeavor."

Register today for Cleanovators Virtual Summit at www.cleanovatorsevent.com.

Resources from this article:

Articles: Life Science Industry to Face New World Post COVID-19

Contec Webinars: https://www.contecinc.com/contectalks/

About Contec, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Contec, Inc. has been a leading manufacturer of contamination control products for critical manufacturing environments in the Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Medical Device, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace and Recreation/Outdoors industries worldwide. With manufacturing facilities in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Suzhou China, and Vannes, France, our extensive product line for cleanrooms and controlled environments includes knitted, woven and nonwoven wipes, pre-saturated wipes, sterile and non-sterile wipes, mopping systems, wall washing systems, disinfectants, sponges and swabs. Our ISO 9001:2015 registration ensures customers of consistent quality products – from development to delivery. We are committed to exceeding customer requirements and expectations.

About PDA

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information. The PDA creates awareness and understanding of important issues facing the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical community and delivers high-quality, relevant education to the industry. Since its founding in 1946 as a nonprofit organization, PDA has been committed to developing scientifically sound, practical technical information and expertise to advance pharmaceutical/ biopharmaceutical manufacturing science and regulation, so members can better serve patients.

Contact:

Christina Adkison

864-503-8333

[email protected]

SOURCE Contec