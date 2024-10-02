Contec, TruWeather, and Vantiq Partner to Accelerate Industry 4.0 Solutions

"TruWeather deploys a robust network of weather sensors designed to gather high-density, low-altitude wind and weather data in areas where none currently exists. Our sensors provide crucial weather data for safety applications, with each data point traceable through a chain of custody, encrypted and time-stamped to meet ASTM weather standards for drone operations," said Don Berchoff, CEO and Founder of TruWeather Solutions. "By partnering with Contec and Vantiq, we can quickly move from concept to implementation, offering a flexible, scalable, and cost-effective Industry 4.0 solution."

TruWeather is revolutionizing the weather industry by integrating its solution with Vantiq's IoT platform to deliver precise, real-time weather data tailored for Industry 4.0 applications. Vantiq's platform is critical to reducing time-to-market by enabling rapid prototyping, streamlining the transition from prototype to production-quality applications. Contec's robust and comprehensive IoT system forms the backbone of the solution delivered by TruWeather; ensuring flexible, scalable, and purpose-built IoT capabilities.

"Speed is critical in today's market," said Contec's EVP of Sales and Marketing, Brad Jens. "By collaborating with Vantiq and TruWeather, we've built a streamlined process that allows us to move quickly from idea to deployment. Together, we're able to solve complex problems and deliver production-ready solutions faster than ever before."

This collaboration underscores Contec's dedication to providing advanced IoT solutions by supporting forward-thinking partners like VantiQ and TruWeather. Join us at Embedded World to see how these partnerships are driving the future of connected industrial ecosystems.

About TruWeather Solutions

TruWeather was established in 2015, driven by the vision of CEO Don Berchoff, a former Science and Technology Director at the National Weather Service, to commercialize next generation weather science and technologies. TruWeather developed the V360 platform, a comprehensive sensor driven, data and analytics platform that delivers real-time observed data, analytics, forecasts, alerts, and enhanced hazard detection through API and web interfaces.

About Vantiq

Vantiq stands at the forefront of innovation to revolutionize software automation with Generative Al. Our patented Intelligent Platform empowers organizations to swiftly create real-time smart applications for modern challenges from everyday business optimization, improving customer outcomes, and managing disasters and health crises.

About Contec

Contec is a global design, manufacturing, and integration company with a wide portfolio of fully custom computing platforms, motherboards, displays, servers, and data acquisition products. Contec provides value through solution design, life cycle management, logistics, and post-production support. Our products and services address many segments including industrial automation, IoT/M2M, and medical diagnostics.

