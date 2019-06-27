Contegix Appoints Elizabeth Clor as Chief Marketing Officer

Clor, who joined Contegix on May 22, brings two decades of experience in growing B2B technology companies to the Contegix leadership team. Her expertise in generating awareness and demand for businesses of all sizes will drive significant growth for the application services provider. Most recently, she was the vice president of demand generation at enterprise analytics software company MicroStrategy where she was responsible for generating sales pipeline. She has also held leadership positions at SaaS companies Opower and Clarabridge.

"As we continue to grow and evolve our business, we are excited to have Elizabeth join our team," said Contegix CEO, Brad Hokamp. "Elizabeth's proven track record will help us scale our business, enter new markets, and evolve the customer experience. Her data-driven approach and passionate leadership style will make a huge contribution to our continued success."

"Contegix has an enormous opportunity for growth in the coming years," said Clor. "Digital applications are driving key results for businesses of all sizes and are now a competitive differentiator. I'm excited to help grow Contegix and help more companies advance their customer experience initiatives."

