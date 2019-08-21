Contegix Appoints Joe Deney as Chief Operations Officer

RESTON, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contegix, the leading Managed Service Provider for digital applications, today announced that it has named Joe Deney as its new chief operations officer.

Deney is responsible for driving increased customer satisfaction and is charged with evolving the company's support organization, which manages many of the top Content Management Systems and DevOps toolsets. He most recently served as executive vice president of customer operations and customer success at Flexential where he built programs to significantly increase customer loyalty and retention. Under his leadership, the support organization provided seamless, uninterrupted service for a large customer base. Prior to Flexential, Deney held leadership roles at CA Technologies and Savvis, Inc.

"Our number one priority is customer satisfaction," said Contegix CEO, Brad Hokamp. "Joe's proven ability to build world-class support organizations combined with his deep technical expertise and process orientation will ensure that our customers receive the personal, proactive support that no other managed service provider can deliver."

"My real passion is serving the customer," said Deney. "I believe that a process-oriented support organization is critical to delivering timely, reliable, and personal service."

Contegix recently launched new Advisor services, elevating the customer relationship to a strategic partnership with a focus on continuous improvement. The addition of Deney positions the company to further expand its offerings for CMS platforms, Atlassian consulting, and DevOps services.

