Contegix Appoints Partha Teerdhala as Chief Technology Officer

RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contegix, the leading Managed Service Provider for digital applications, today announced that it has named tech industry veteran Partha Teerdhala as its new chief technology officer.

Teerdhala will be responsible for driving the technology and product direction for the company. He most recently served as vice president of cloud services at CenturyLink where he was responsible for a $450M product portfolio. With extensive experience across public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud platforms and application services, Teerdhala brings deep expertise in cloud-based managed applications to Contegix. Prior to CenturyLink, he held leadership roles at Verizon Cloud and Neustar in product and technology.

"As we continue to develop and deliver innovative managed application solutions operating on multi-cloud environments, Partha's guidance will be instrumental," said Contegix CEO, Brad Hokamp. "Partha's customer-centric approach and expertise in product design will help drive our growth strategy."

"I will be focused on defining and executing a strategy that enables Contegix to truly differentiate as the industry leader in managing digital and DevOps customer platforms," said Teerdhala. "I am passionate about customer experience and product culture, and I'm excited about the opportunity to help build innovative solutions."

About Contegix

Contegix is your strategic advisor for digital applications that improve the customer experience. As a Managed Service Provider, we specialize in Content Management Systems (CMS) like Drupal and WordPress, the Atlassian toolset, DevOps tools, service desk and IT administration—all in the private or public cloud. Our solutions are FedRAMP, PCI DSS and HIPAA compliant, enabling us to support the most highly complex and secure environments. To learn more, visit www.Contegix.com.

