Contegix Expands BlackMesh Drupal Managed Service Offerings to Amazon Web Services

RESTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contegix, the leading Managed Service Provider for digital applications, recently announced the expansion of its Blackmesh Drupal support services to sites hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Organizations wanting to tap into Amazon's global infrastructure of fast scaling and reliable servers can do so without giving up the personalized attention of a Managed Service Provider.

The power of deploying Drupal sites on AWS resides in the platform's trusted capacity provisioning to manage server usage, load balancing to avoid losing users due to lengthy load times, application health monitoring, and database management to efficiently retrieve and store information without disrupting user experiences. Contegix customers now have the flexibility to choose between a private cloud or a public cloud on AWS while having access to deep Drupal management expertise and custom-tailored solutions.

Both Contegix Concierge and Advisor service levels are now available to organizations with Drupal sites hosted on AWS. Both service levels provide custom solutions for websites with highly specialized or unique requirements. Launched in July 2019, Advisor gives customers access to Contegix best practices, enhanced monitoring capabilities, 24x7x365 support team, and designated support engineers who are focused on continuously refining the solution and future-proofing application to maximize performance.

"Amazon built a highly robust platform but purposely left management and administrative functions to their users," said Brad Hokamp, CEO of Contegix. "Our service expansion helps fill that gap and works toward our mission of helping customers focus on delivering superior digital experiences. To that end, we look forward to further expanding our initial AWS offerings to continue supporting the Drupal community."

More details about these newly expanded services can be found on the Contegix website.

About Contegix

Contegix is your strategic advisor for digital applications that improve the customer experience. As a Managed Service Provider, we specialize in Content Management Systems (CMS) like Drupal and WordPress, the Atlassian toolset, DevOps tools, and IT administration—all in the private or public cloud. To learn more, visit www.Contegix.com.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Clor

314-627-1913 x2205

marketing@contegix.com

SOURCE Contegix

Related Links

http://www.contegix.com

