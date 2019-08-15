Contegix Launches New CMS Solutions on its BlackMesh Platform

RESTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contegix, the leading Managed Service Provider for digital applications, today announced the launch of new solutions for applications that run on popular Content Management Systems (CMS) including Drupal, WordPress and Magento. All solutions are provided on top of the company's BlackMesh Platform.

In addition to its existing Concierge level services which include performance tuning, FedRAMP, HIPAA, and PCS DSS authorization, security scans, nightly backups, platform monitoring and 24x7 support, Contegix now offers Advisor level services. The Advisor offering includes all Concierge services and also provides access to a designated team of engineers who are focused on continuously refining the customer's CMS cloud solution. Additionally, Advisor services include customized performance optimization, advanced application monitoring, and bi-weekly team meetings with a client delivery manager. With a focus on continuous improvement, Advisor services offer application performance monitoring, load testing, dashboard access, a monthly customer review, a dedicated Slack channel, and customized performance tuning.

"Our new Advisor offering is a collaborative partnership with our clients, where our team acts as an extension of our customers' teams," said Brad Hokamp, CEO of Contegix. "Our mission is to advise our clients and continuously optimize their business-critical CMS cloud platforms so that the development teams can focus on delivering superior digital experiences."

Additionally, Contegix has launched DevOps services, which allow application development teams to quickly and efficiently build Drupal and WordPress sites. These services include automated code deployments, configuration management, integrations with identify management (LDAP, AD, SSO), third party service configuration and more.

Contegix is your strategic advisor for digital applications that improve the customer experience. As a Managed Service Provider, we specialize in Content Management Systems (CMS) like Drupal and WordPress, the Atlassian toolset, DevOps tools, and IT administration—all in the private or public cloud. Our solutions are FedRAMP, PCI DSS and HIPAA compliant, enabling us to support the most highly complex and secure environments. To learn more, visit www.Contegix.com.

