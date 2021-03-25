Contegix to Offer Tugboat CI on its BlackMesh Platform

Tugboat is the fastest way to automate the creation of preview and test environments in a secure space. Within a fully compliant platform, Tugboat allows teams to create on-demand infrastructure for every Git branch or tag for end-to-end visibility throughout the entire development process. The partnership provides customers an efficient, compliant, and transparent solution for code deployment.

"The partnership with Tugboat helps expand our cloud offerings and reinforces our commitment to deliver innovative technologies and enterprise level support to government customers," said Brad Hokamp, CEO of Contegix. "We are confident that this collaboration will provide the security and flexibility developers need to better meet the demands of scaling organizations."

Since achieving FedRAMP authorization in 2015, BlackMesh has provided FedRAMP-authorized solutions for federal agencies and service providers working in the public and private sectors. Built with security and compliance in mind, BlackMesh is excited to partner with Tugboat to provide on-demand preview and test environments to customers and partners working in high compliance environments.

About Contegix

Contegix makes life easier for developers and IT teams. As a Managed Service Provider, we specialize in Content Management Systems (CMS) like Drupal and WordPress, the Atlassian toolset, DevOps tools, service desk and IT administration—all in the private or public cloud. Our solutions are FedRAMP, PCI DSS and HIPAA compliant, enabling us to support the most highly complex and secure environments. To learn more, visit www.BlackMesh.com.

SOURCE Contegix