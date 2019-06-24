Contempo HCM launches to provide Arizona business owners with payroll and human capital management technology

TUCSON, Ariz., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroll executive and entrepreneur, Lawrence Bailliere, BeachFleischman PC, one of Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firms, and Pinnacle Plan Design, LLC, a third-party administrator (TPA) for employer-sponsored qualified retirement plans, announce the formation of a joint venture to launch Contempo HCM, LLC, an Arizona-based payroll and human capital management company. Bailliere has been named CEO and will lead the company's growth and strategic vision. BeachFleischman and Pinnacle Plan Design will offer Contempo's services to its clients. Additionally, BeachFleischman will provide the company with operational support. Contempo HCM was launched to meet the workforce management needs of Arizona business owners operating in the small business and middle-market sectors.

Contempo HCM operates as an iSolved Certified Network Partner. The iSolved Network is an ecosystem for elite, high-growth payroll service providers utilizing the iSolved platform to deliver a complete set of workforce solutions to their clients. Contempo HCM's cloud-based workforce management solutions include payroll, time & attendance, HR administration, and electronic benefit administration.

According to Lawrence Bailliere, "We shared the same vision with BeachFleischman and Pinnacle Plan Design, and that made this new venture possible. We are excited about the opportunity to help business owners drive down the cost and complexity of managing a workforce. Our system provides real-time data and immediate access to information for better decision-making. We want our clients to focus on their core objectives while outsourcing the risks and burdens associated with the changing employer and workforce management environment. We mitigate the need for separate workforce management solutions by delivering a customized, configurable, end-to-end experience using one technology solution."

Marc Fleischman, BeachFleischman's CEO said, "We are thrilled about the incredible opportunities that Contempo brings to the marketplace. It's locally-owned, and Larry is a proven industry thought leader and entrepreneur who will leverage the talents of his team to help our current and future clients accomplish their goals."

Kevin Donovan, Managing Partner of Pinnacle Plan Design, LLC said, "We're really excited about the opportunity to deliver a more seamless administrative process to our 401(k) clients, and removing their burden to provide complete and accurate indicative employee data which can now be accessed by us directly, 24/7."

Contempo HCM is headquartered at 5872 E. Pima Street in Tucson, AZ and has an office at 2201 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, go to www.contempohcm.com.

Media Contact:

Eric Majchrzak

Chief Marketing Officer

BeachFleischman PC

emajchrzak@beachfleischman.com

SOURCE Contempo HCM, LLC