Contemporary American Impressionist, Mark Daly, on View at Rehs Contemporary

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The temperature in New York City is plunging, but that doesn't mean you have to bundle up to see the concrete jungle under a sheet of snow. Rehs Contemporary Galleries, New York City, is displaying works by Contemporary American Impressionist artist Mark Daly through mid-December. Take a stroll in their cozy gallery, a cup of hot cocoa upon request, and imagine yourself peering out a frosted window overlooking Fifth Avenue, maybe downtown near Trinity Church, or even teleport yourself to warmer weather with Daly's Naples, Florida, beach scenes.

Mark Daly "Flags, President's Day, Fifth Avenue" 24 x 20 inches Mark Daly "Rainy Day Flags, New York City" 24 x 18 inches

One of the most fascinating elements of Daly's work, according to Alyssa Rehs, co-director and Vice President of Rehs Contemporary, is "his ability to create movement in a static image. Since Mark is a plein-air painter, the view of many of his works are at street level giving you an impression that the scene is from your personal point of view. The way he paints falling snow, the wind rippling through the flags, or the shifting reflection on a sidewalk after a rainstorm evokes a serene emotion. The calming element of his paintings may be the reason I gravitate to them so much. Living in the hustle and bustle of New York City, it is nice to take a step back from the constant noise and blaring sirens and reflect upon this one of a kind city."

Daly grew up on the north shores of Long Island, New York, near the studio of Woodhull B. Young (1910-1998). Young played an informative role during Daly's young life teaching him how to draw; and after a short stint in the "real world" the techniques he learned as a child came full circle in 2007 when Daly picked up the brush again. His fundamentals of drawing were instilled in his muscle memory and it was in June of 2007, that Daly made an ultimate decision to pursue art as his career.

During this new career path, Daly relied on how-to books of landscape paintings until he began a mentorship with C.W. Mundy. Mundy, an Indianapolis-based American Impressionist painter, helped garner Daly's own artistic vision providing directions and suggestions, alongside helpful critiques.

Today, Daly maintains two studios, one in Ohio and the other in Maine, but travels extensively for new subject matter.

The Rehs Contemporary in-house program features two side by side exhibitions turning over every 4 - 5 weeks. Currently, Mark Daly is showing in gallery room 1 while a collection of contemporary portraits by his peers hang in gallery room 2. All of the works at Rehs Contemporary are available for purchase.

