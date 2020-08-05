Contemporary Design Inspires New Color

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation comes natural to American Tin Ceilings, part of the Renovation Brands family. The company is always looking for inspiration from customers and the Architects and Designers with whom they work. As contemporary home decor grew in popularity, American Tin Ceilings engaged with interior designers to uncover opportunities for new colors. After months of development, American Tin Ceilings introduces its new color, Matte White.

Matte White offers an unfinished look that has been popular in recent years for architectural elements like walls, flooring, furniture, and kitchen cabinets. The color is desired for its understated elegance that exudes sophistication and is synonymous with contemporary design.

"Our new color, Matte White, is ideal for both residential and commercial applications, including hospitality," said Ken Lindfors, Product Engineer at American Tin Ceilings. "Even before it was officially introduced into our retail channels, Matte White was a popular custom color request for restaurant and bar projects."

The new color is available in tin panels and molding for ceilings installations, in Nail-Up, Drop-In, and Snap Lock™ installation types. Matte White from American Tin Ceilings is available direct through AmericanTinCeilings.com. For volume discounts, call (888) 231-7500.

To learn more about this new product offering, click here .

About American Tin Ceilings:

American Tin Ceilings , a business of Renovation Brands, is the leading manufacturer of designer tin ceiling tiles in Bradenton, Florida. American Tin Ceilings offers an extensive selection of tin panels for ceilings, walls, retail accents, and backsplashes for residential and commercial applications. With high-quality finishes, diverse patterns, competitive pricing, quick shipping, design support, and personalized service, American Tin Ceilings is the preferred manufacturer of tin ceiling tiles internationally.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top 500 e-retailer that is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of ten specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Electric Fireplaces Direct, Mantels Direct, Electric Fireplaces Canada, Electric Heat Source, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, DecorPlanet.com, and KitchenDesignPros.

www.renovationbrands.com

www.americantinceilings.com/colors-master-mattewhite.html

SOURCE Renovation Brands

Related Links

www.renovationbrands.com

