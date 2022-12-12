Contemporary height-adjustable desk market size to grow by USD 3,632.85 million, insights on the Key Drivers and Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contemporary height-adjustable desk market size is projected to grow by USD 3,632.85 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2022 to 2027. By region, the global contemporary height-adjustable desk market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increase in corporate activities will facilitate the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2023-2027

For insights on the other segments - Request a sample!

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: The growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks drives the growth

One of the key factors driving the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth is the growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks. The demand for modern height-adjustable desks has grown significantly around the world due to the expansion of the global economy and the increasing significance of workstation aesthetics. It is estimated that developing nations like China and India will contribute to this market growth due to their expanding economy and a growing number of technology and innovation hubs. The rise of the international market for contemporary height-adjustable desks is being further aided by the focus on aesthetics.

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: multifunctional height-adjustable desks are the key trend

The increasing demand for multifunctional height-adjustable desks among working professionals is one of the key trends that are expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Real estate prices have been rising sharply over the past ten years due to population growth, particularly in urban regions. Consequently, the amount of land that can be used to build residences has significantly decreased. Therefore, there is a great demand for small and portable furniture options that satisfy furnishing needs.

Download our exclusive report on the contemporary height-adjustable desk market

covering market challenges, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the contemporary height-adjustable desk market by application (office and home), type (manual height-adjustable desk and electrically height-adjustable desk), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Modern height-adjustable desk sales have surged as business and technology parks have grown in number. One of the main causes driving the increase in office space and small and mid-sized firms is the rising demand for office space from the information technology (IT), banking and insurance, manufacturing, and consulting service industries in both established and emerging countries (SMBs). Buy the report!

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

Homeware Market Growth by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hardware, soft furnishing and textile, lighting, and window dressing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market by Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (office and home), type (manual height-adjustable desk and electric height-adjustable desk), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,632.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adapt Europe Ltd., ASSMANN BÜROMÖBEL GMBH & CO. KG, Fellowes Inc., Gispen Nederland BV, Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Houzz Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Okamura Corp., PALMBERG Büroeinrichtungen + Service GmbH, Schiavello International, Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, Virtual Expo Group, Watson Commercial, Workrite Ergonomics, and Herman Miller Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global contemporary height-adjustable desk market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global contemporary height-adjustable desk market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Office - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Office - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Office - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Office - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Office - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Home - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Home - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Manual height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Manual height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Manual height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Manual height-adjustable desk - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Manual height-adjustable desk - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Electric height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Electric height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Electric height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Electric height-adjustable desk - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Electric height-adjustable desk - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adapt Europe Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Adapt Europe Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Adapt Europe Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Adapt Europe Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 ASSMANN BUROMOBEL GMBH and CO. KG

Exhibit 111: ASSMANN BUROMOBEL GMBH and CO. KG - Overview



Exhibit 112: ASSMANN BUROMOBEL GMBH and CO. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: ASSMANN BUROMOBEL GMBH and CO. KG - Key offerings

12.5 Fellowes Inc.

Exhibit 114: Fellowes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Fellowes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Fellowes Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Gispen Nederland BV

Exhibit 117: Gispen Nederland BV - Overview



Exhibit 118: Gispen Nederland BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Gispen Nederland BV - Key offerings

12.7 Haworth Inc.

Exhibit 120: Haworth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Haworth Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Haworth Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Herman Miller Inc.

Exhibit 123: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 HNI Corp.

Exhibit 127: HNI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: HNI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: HNI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: HNI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: HNI Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 132: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 133: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 135: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

12.11 Kimball International Inc.

Exhibit 136: Kimball International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Kimball International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Kimball International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Kimball International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Knoll Inc.

Exhibit 140: Knoll Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Knoll Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Knoll Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Knoll Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: KOKUYO Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: KOKUYO Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: KOKUYO Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: KOKUYO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: KOKUYO Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Okamura Corp.

Exhibit 149: Okamura Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Okamura Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Okamura Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Okamura Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 PALMBERG Buroeinrichtungen Service GmbH

Exhibit 153: PALMBERG Buroeinrichtungen Service GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 154: PALMBERG Buroeinrichtungen Service GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: PALMBERG Buroeinrichtungen Service GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 Steelcase Inc.

Exhibit 156: Steelcase Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Steelcase Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Steelcase Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Steelcase Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Teknion Group

Exhibit 160: Teknion Group - Overview



Exhibit 161: Teknion Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Teknion Group - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio