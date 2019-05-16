Contemporary Interior Retailer nest Undergoes Significant Relaunch

nest is one of the earliest adopters of online retail within the interiors sector, originally starting out 15 years ago as a small independent shop based in Sheffield. Today, nest is a predominantly online retailer, catering for a global market. Within the last year, nest has received over 1.5 million views to their website. Due to the significant growth of the business, nest have relaunched their website and showroom with a combined investment of over £150,000.

With nest's clientele being at the forefront of their business, nest spent a year carrying out in-depth market research and analysis to establish what their customers really want. The new nest website now offers increased efficiency with visual browsing and navigation. Filters based on material, price and colour are now available to help customers find what they want quicker. The checkout process has been refined - so once customers arrive at nest, they can discover inspiration, find their chosen products and checkout as swiftly as possible.

A new colour palette has been introduced that is inspired by design eras and design styles to represent the timeless and dynamic personality of nest. Visual icons have been used to support website navigation and improving accessibility for nest's growing international customer base.

Christian Hawley, CEO at nest, commented, "We want nest to be the destination for design. Following feedback from our clients we've listened & made changes to develop a new website that makes shopping with us easier than ever before."

Offering a choice of over 4,000 products from over 80 brands, the team at nest is constantly on the hunt for new items to further extend the choice of their curated product catalogue. Having added a flurry of new brands in the past year including Valerie Objects, Nuura, Paper Collective and Warm Nordic - nest believe it's this dedication to new design that sets them apart from competitors.

Having recently invested in refurbishing their Sheffield showroom to coincide with the launch of the new website, nest have curated an inspiring living environment which now houses over 150 products from the nest collection. As part of this service, nest now provide a dedicated product specialist to offer complimentary design consultations, providing expert advice on how customers can get a home they deserve.

The new nest launched on Thursday 2nd May - to discover more about the full range of features, visit nest.co.uk .

More about nest

Founder and CEO Christian Hawley established Sheffield based nest in 2002 with a desire to bring high quality, furniture, lighting and accessories to the UK market. One of the earliest adopters of online retail within their field, nest have been trading online for over 15 years and it is this experience that has allowed nest to grow and develop within the international market. A highly successful independent retailer, nest genuinely love what they sell, they listen and are proud to deliver a personal, friendly service with every purchase.

Nest have been working with their developer partner, Venditan since 2014. Venditan are based in Manchester, UK.

