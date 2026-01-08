Contemporary Leadership Advisors (CLA) Acquires Momentum Global HR, Expanding Its Strategic Human Capital and Operating Expertise.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Leadership Advisors (CLA), a leading consulting firm specializing in leadership and organizational effectiveness, announced the acquisition of Momentum Global, a boutique advisory firm founded by former Chief People Officers Scott Slipy and Suni Lobo that helps organizations strengthen execution through alignment of strategy, leadership, and talent practices with AI-enabled insights.

The acquisition significantly expands CLA's operational depth, bringing in two highly accomplished HR executives with decades of experience leading global people functions across technology, healthcare, and financial services, in both public and private companies.

Deep Expertise from Proven Operators

Scott Slipy, who joins CLA as a Partner, has served as Chief People Officer for multiple private equity and venture-backed companies and held senior HR leadership roles at UnitedHealth Group, Cisco and Microsoft. Scott is known for integrating people practices and business strategy to sharpen organizational clarity, deepen alignment and accountability, and successfully execute against value creation plans.

Suni Lobo joins CLA as a Strategic Advisor. She has served as Chief People Officer for Gong, Marqeta, and Navis. Suni is a purpose-driven global executive known for cultivating high-performing teams, aligning culture with strategy and enterprise transformation.

Together, they bring a wealth of global experience that strengthens CLA's ability to help clients navigate complexity while expanding the firm's strategic HR advisory services and solutions. CLA will continue to leverage Momentum Global's partnerships in AI and workflow automation and talent and compensation market intelligence to deliver holistic solutions to our clients.

"Our clients increasingly need both leadership insight and operational know-how," said Steve Garcia, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of CLA. "Scott and Suni are hands on executives with real-world operator experience who have partnered closely with CEOs and executive teams to architect and lead people systems that deliver strategic value."

"I've worked with many consulting partners over the years, and CLA stands out for its depth, agility, and modern approach to leadership and performance," said Scott Slipy. "Joining forces combines CLA's world-class leadership and organizational expertise with Momentum Global HR's operational and CHRO experience. Together, we will help enterprise and private market clients translate strategic intent into leadership capability and people systems that accelerate performance and deliver committed objectives."

About Contemporary Leadership Advisors (CLA)

Contemporary Leadership Advisors (CLA) helps leaders and enterprises thrive in today's fast-paced, complex business landscape. The firm integrates business expertise and behavioral science to assess leaders, develop teams, build cultures, and design organizations that can adapt and excel in a contemporary world. CLA serves Fortune 500 companies, global nonprofits, and leading private equity firms. (contemporaryleadership.com)

Media Contact:

Luke Twomey

[email protected]

973.580.1671

SOURCE Contemporary Leadership Advisors