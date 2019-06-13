Contemporary Medical Apparel Leader Jaanuu Becomes Exclusive Scrubs Provider For BronxCare Health System

Jaanuu's Classics Collection is an all-inclusive collection, offering a wider range of sizing options (XXS-5X) and fit combinations (tall and petite), available in multiple colors, which meets the needs of BronxCare's various departmental requirements. Known for their innovative designs that bring style and functionality to the health care professional's wardrobe, Jaanuu also offers BronxCare customized ordering, consolidated shipping solutions, complimentary staff fitting sessions and monogramming.

As part of the company's growth trajectory to become the leading B2C and B2B medical apparel maker and provider, Jaanuu recently brought on three seasoned hires to their burgeoning sales team who will focus on expanding the company's presence in offline channels:

Linda Bloom , Jaanuu's Director of Sales, comes from the medical e-commerce website, allheart.com, where she was the National Sales Manager. Bloom also previously held sales positions at Koi Design LLC, Reckitt Benckiser and Mars.

Tan Huynh and Sisca Schuler Norton have joined Jaanuu from Cintas, where they each worked for almost 13 years and 15 years, respectively. Huynh and Schuler Norton will both be Regional Sales Managers for Jaanuu, bringing their experience of working with large hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and other medical facilities.

"Medical apparel is a multi-billion-dollar industry here in the U.S. While scrubs may only represent a small portion of the hospital budget, they can be a disproportionately challenging item to get right," said Linda Bloom, Director of Sales at Jaanuu. "What gives Jaanuu an edge is our broad product portfolio, coupled with antimicrobial finished fabrics, that create solutions for the health care professional, the hospitals and the individual departments. We are committed to offering products for all body types, and the expanded size offerings in our newest Classics Collection allows Jaanuu to be the one-stop solution for the B2B market."

About Jaanuu

Launched in 2013, Jaanuu is the leader in contemporary medical workwear, fashion-inspired scrubs and lab coats reflecting some of today's most popular fashion trends. Jaanuu transformed the market upon its launch as a direct-to-consumer brand embracing the mission to help medical professionals look their best and feel confident. Along with its fashion-forward styles, Jaanuu is also distinguished by its proprietary fabrications ForminaFlex™, PrimaDrape™, PonteLux™, JeoFlex™, and 5280Flex™, which incorporate odor fighting, antimicrobial-finished fabric to restrict the growth of bacteria, and premium stretch fabric blends manufactured to stay soft and wrinkle resistant in harsh hospital conditions. Visit the website: www.jaanuu.com . Follow Jaanuu on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and Pinterest .

